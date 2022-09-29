Nu-Track: Sacked workers protest at failed firm formerly linked to controversial pastor Jeff Wright

Workers at a firm formerly linked with controversial pastor Jeff Wright have protested outside its Ballymena factory after being told they are losing their jobs.

It’s understood Nu-Track, specialised in producing wheelchair-accessible vehicles, is going into administration.

The bus and coach company currently has only one director, Robert Shiels. He is the son-in-law of Mr Wright, the former owner of Wrightbus.

According to company accounts, Mr Wright ceased to be “a person with significant control” of the firm in July.

A letter sent to Nu-Track staff by Mr Shiels states: “It is with deepest regret that we give notice to all staff and employees of the permanent closure of the company effective 22nd September 2022.

“... all persons employed are herein given notice of their redundancy effective of the above date.”

In a statement, Nu-Track said it is “with profound regret” that the management decided to close business operations.

They added that “every effort has been made to avoid closure” and cited “several factors that limit the options available to us”.

"Primarily, during 2021 we committed to build over 130 vehicles for a local client who withdrew after approximately seventy vehicles had been delivered, owing a substantial debt to this company, which we are now forced to pursue in the courts,” the press release continues.

"This, combined with public sector clients who, despite our requests, were not willing to make any payment towards their orders prior to delivery of their completed vehicles, placing an unreasonable strain on cashflow.”

"Our inability to fulfil this order without customer funding resulted in the base vehicles being removed by the client, bringing an end to our shop floor production, and consequently causing job losses. On reflection we should not have entered imbalanced contracts of this type, where the customer, although a government body, had no contribution to the build cost.”

The firm also mentioned increasing component costs, unprecedented rises in base metal prices, reduced production volumes and extensive delays in bus chassis supply from manufacturers as further issues.

"We have sought to close our operations at a time when employee demand within our sector is high in the local area. Care of our staff being paramount. Despite the unhelpful and damaging interference of union representatives in the past, we are hopeful that at this time, the union shall not cause any interruption to the fair treatment of our valued people.

“We fully understand the frustrations of a small number of our staff, and their legitimate right to express that frustration in the peaceful and calm way they did so on Wednesday outside the factory premises.”

Nu-Track concluded that the management met with staff representatives on Wednesday to provide assurances on final wages, pensions payments and redundancies.

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said: “It’s very sudden and incredibly bad news for the company and its employees, but I would reiterate as their MP, that the entire workforce can be accommodated within the near vicinity.

“Over the last few days I have already spoken to other manufacturers in the area and they have assured me that they can absorb every single person who is made redundant or who loses their job as a result of this, because the manufacturing sector is in so much need of employees and experienced skillsets.”

The Nu-Track website has changed since the news, and instead of showing the homepage, a black holding screen pops up. A Facebook business page has been removed.

Wrightbus went into administration in 2019 under Mr Wright. It is now under new ownership and is thriving.

In May he resigned as director of the Green Pastures Church in Ballymena, which he founded in 2007.

He severed ties after eight church officials resigned. The church is now under investigation by the Charity Commission.

After Wrightbus went into administration in 2019, it emerged the business had given the church £15m over six years.

Mr Wright has been contacted for comment.