One way flights from Belfast City to London Heathrow costing hundreds

Single flights between Belfast City and London Heathrow are being advertised for hundreds of pounds.

It follows continued travel disruption after Heathrow, which is the UK’s largest airport, imposed a cap on daily passenger numbers during the summer.

BBC journalist Darran Marshall shared the current price of a one way flight on Tuesday morning.

There has been widespread problems in the airline industry to recruit enough staff, with many having left during the pandemic when demand for holidays dropped.

At present, booking a one way flight from Belfast City Airport to Heathrow is being offered with Aer Lingus £393 and £408 with British Airways.

For a flight departing on Sunday and returning on Monday, Aer Lingus is charging between £548 and £708.

Flybe offers the same return from between £487 to £588, while BA is advertising costs of around £548.

In recent weeks, Heathrow has faced frequent problems coping with the surge of demand for holidays.

The BBC reported that last month, Heathrow told airlines to stop selling summer tickets as it would be capping the number of departing passengers each day to 100,000, which was 4,000 fewer than had been announced before.

British Airways has halted sales of tickets on short-haul flights from Heathrow Airport until August 8.

The Heathrow cap is set to remain in place until September 11.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Aer Lingus said they apply “standard pricing models” for all their flights.

"Flight prices vary according to supply and demand, as flights fill up, prices increase,” they added.

"Customers get the best value from booking early. There is currently strong demand for flights to London Heathrow, caused by Heathrow’s mandated capacity reductions. Aer Lingus operates three flights daily between Belfast City Airport and London Heathrow.”

In a statement to the BBC, BA said: "As a result of Heathrow's request to limit new bookings, we've decided to take responsible action and limit the available fares on some Heathrow services to help maximise rebooking options for existing customers, given the restrictions imposed on us and the ongoing challenges facing the entire aviation industry."