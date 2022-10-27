Over half of NI poll voters continue to believe protocol is positive for economy

More than half of voters (53%) here see the current impact of the protocol on Northern Ireland’s economy as positive, according to a poll from LucidTalk.

The poll, conducted on behalf of Queen’s University Belfast, found that 54% of respondents currently view the protocol with grace periods as being appropriate for managing the impact of Brexit on Northern Ireland, but 34% disagree.

Economically, 63% also think that the protocol offers unique opportunities.

However, a majority (56%) do have concerns about the consequences if the grace periods were to end and the protocol were to be fully implemented.

The issue of most concern is customs declarations on parcels; the issue of least concern is NI aligning to EU standards on goods.

Overall, the main worries appear to be about the political implications, with 62% seeing the protocol as having a negative impact on political stability and 60% seeing a negative impact on British-Irish relations.

Principal investigator of the project Professor David Phinnemore, who specialises in European politics at Queen’s University, said: “While there is a significant minority resolutely opposed to the protocol, a majority of voters continue to see either actual or potential benefits and would much prefer outstanding issues between the UK and the EU to be resolved through agreement, as opposed to unilateral action by the UK Government. There is some optimism that the latest UK-EU talks will lead to such agreement.”

Most people (59%) oppose unilateral action by the UK Government on the protocol and 71% think that a UK-EU negotiated settlement to the outstanding issues is preferable.

However, less than half (46%) are optimistic about the prospects for UK-EU talks, whilst 34% are not as hopeful.

Out of a weighted sample of 1,499 respondents, polled between October 7-10 this year, 49% think that the protocol has a negative impact on Northern Ireland’s constitutional place in the United Kingdom, whilst a similar 47% think it negatively affects NI’s position in the UK internal market.

Just under a third (32%) of participants have no concerns about the full operational scope and impact of the protocol.

The UK Government is the most distrusted (84%) political institution when it comes to managing Northern Ireland’s interest with respect to the protocol, while voters are marginally more inclined to trust (47%) than distrust (43%) the European Commission/EU.

The DUP is distrusted by 67% and Sinn Féin by 51%.

Respondents remain split on how their MLAs should vote in the 2024 ‘democratic consent’ vote, with just over half of respondents (50%) favouring MLAs voting for the continued application of the protocol and 41% wanting MLAs to vote against.

On Wednesday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson revealed his party will fight any upcoming election to “renew our mandate” on replacing the NI Protocol.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris reiterated his vow to call an Assembly election if a power-sharing Executive is not formed at Stormont, but Sir Jeffrey said any election will not “change the fundamental need for cross-community consent”.