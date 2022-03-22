P&O announce £36.5m compensation package for 800 sacked workers
Following a week of widespread condemnation after suddenly firing 800 workers, P&O Ferries has announced plans for a £36.5m compensation package.
The company is reported to have claimed it’s the largest ever compensation package in the marine sector.
According to Sky News, pay-outs are linked to service with the largest individual amounts thought to be worth over £170,000.
P&O has said that 575 out of the 786 affected seafarers are currently in discussions over their severance packages.
It follows a deadline from the business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng who demanded the company issue a reply by 5pm on Tuesday.
It’s further reported that workers have been told they must sign gagging orders in return for their severance money.