P&O announce £36.5m compensation package for 800 sacked workers

A P&O ferry moored at the Port of Dover in Kent after the ferry giant handed 800 seafarers immediate severance notices last week and services remain suspended.Pic: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Following a week of widespread condemnation after suddenly firing 800 workers, P&O Ferries has announced plans for a £36.5m compensation package.

The company is reported to have claimed it’s the largest ever compensation package in the marine sector.

According to Sky News, pay-outs are linked to service with the largest individual amounts thought to be worth over £170,000.

P&O has said that 575 out of the 786 affected seafarers are currently in discussions over their severance packages.

It follows a deadline from the business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng who demanded the company issue a reply by 5pm on Tuesday.

It’s further reported that workers have been told they must sign gagging orders in return for their severance money.