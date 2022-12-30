People now have six extra months to spend One4All gift cards before charges kick in

One4All customers in Ireland and the UK had €219m left in unused credit at the end of 2019

People will have more time to use the gift cards issued by the leading issuer in this country.

Consumers who get One4All gift cards that were bought after November 1 this year will now have 18 months to spend them before so-called inactive balance charges kick in.

The inactive balance charge is €1.45 a month. Over a full year such a charge would drain €17.40 from a gift card.

Cards bought before November 1 still have to be spent within a year to avoid the monthly charge of €1.45 being applied.

The change comes at a time when thousands of workers will have received gift cards as a Christmas bonus.

In the last Budget the amount an employer can give in tax-free vouchers or gift cards was doubled to €1,000, and this can now be paid in one or two vouchers.

GVS, which operates the One4All cards, said: “This year, any card bought from November 1, 2022, will have the inactive balance charge applied only after 18 months, which gives users six extra months to spend their cards before charges will apply.”

The most recent accounts for GVS show that One4All customers in both Ireland and the UK had €219m left in unused credit at the end of 2019.

The company said it operates a “no-quibble policy” where people whose cards are being hit with inactive balance charges can ask the company not to apply these charges.

Many people who got gift cards during the Covid lockdowns may not have spent them and are now seeing their value become whittled away by monthly charges.

Inactive balance charges on gift cards and vouchers are hugely controversial, with many vouchers having a €3 a month charge if not used within a year.

GVS defended its charges, pointing out that its cards are gift cards, not vouchers, and are classified as electronic money under European Union regulations, and therefore its activities are regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI).

One4All cards are Visa debit cards, and are accepted in 12,000 stores nationwide.

“The CBI requires us to conduct business and provide services that align with its strict guidelines,” GVS said.

“To provide what we believe is the highest standard of consumer protection and compliance for the One4all programmes, we process our gift cards in secure environments.

“The significant costs of this, along with ongoing Visa processing, and compliance costs, are covered if a gift card is spent with a retailer.”

GVS said most cards are used within three to six months of being given to consumers.

The card issuer said the regulations it is subject to were the reason a photo identification process is needed for anyone who gets a One4All gift card worth more than €150.

This involves downloading the One4All app and uploading a photo of photographic ID such as a passport or driving license.

Photo verification is valid for four years from time of activation. If someone receives a new chip and pin gift card this year they must visit the One4All website to activate the gift card, GVS said.

There are a large number of other gift card issuers in the market now, with Perx, Me2You, Allgo, and Clever Cards all issued through either Mastercard or Visa cards.

Individual shops and other outlets, along with shopping centres and restaurants, also issue vouchers.

Consumers have been advised to use the vouchers and gift cards within a year, and register them if they are electronic gift cards.

Registering them means they can check the balance and may be able to get a replacement if the card is lost.