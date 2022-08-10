‘Perfect storm’ to hit funding for start-up businesses in Belfast

A "perfect storm" of factors will hit by next April which will potentially hinder support of business start-ups in Belfast.

This is the final date for the expenditure of EU funding, which Belfast City Council heavily relies on to help new businesses in the city get off the ground. City council officials have warned there is "no guarantee" the Treasury will provide the level of resources to replace this funding.

It has also been warned that it "may not be possible" to allocate some £19m in funding for this financial year meant for Northern Ireland through the UK's Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF) — which is meant to help replace the loss of EU funding post-Brexit —due to planning delays relating to the scheme.

Annually, around £500,000 is also provided to Belfast City Council via the EU's European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

For several months work has been under way to "revamp" the approach to business start-ups in Northern Ireland post-2023, with all councils jointly commissioning an outline business case to improve the quality of support provided to businesses.

A previous report, prepared for members of the council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, noted there was still "significant" work needed to find further funding to ensure a suitable support scheme is operational once the current programme ends in March next year.

According to a council briefing paper prepared for the committee this week: "The end of March 2023 marks something of a perfect storm. It is the final date for expenditure of EU funding. It is also a break point in the current delivery contract for the Go for It programme [which helps people form business plans for start-ups].

"Other important context points include the ongoing review of Invest NI and the lack of clarity over their future areas of focus, including the level and nature of support that they allocate to new and growing local businesses.

"Finally, while the EU replacement funding — Shared Prosperity Fund — is technically operating from April 2022, the Investment Plan that must be developed to identify priority interventions is not likely to be completed until October 2022, with resources only being released after that point.”

The briefing paper states there is also “no guarantee” SPF funding will meet the level of resources needed.

Due to this uncertainty, council officials said they are being "forced" to explore a number of scenarios to ensure that there is no break in the delivery of support provided to new businesses.

Concerns over the loss of European Social Fund (ESF) investment, which contributes around £15m to Belfast-based projects each year, are also detailed in the briefing paper.

SDLP councillor Donal Lyons, a member of BCC's City Growth and Regeneration Committee, said it is a "very challenging" time for start-ups and "unfortunately there’s little comfort on the horizon".

He said: "Belfast City Council accesses about half a million every year from the EU’s European Regional Development Fund to cover its work supporting start-ups and scaling up activities. From the European Social Fund Belfast projects get just shy of £15m every year.

"We don’t know where the replacement for that funding is going to come from. The Shared Prosperity Fund which has been trumpeted for years as a saviour fund doesn’t even have any representatives of the Assembly departments on its NI steering group."