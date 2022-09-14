Pioneering pair’s Swap Shop working to make a difference to the vulnerable

Unique new store helps fund charities with every purchase

Everything in the Another World Belfast shop is priced at £10, but this price drops to £5 if the customer brings a high-quality item of clothing to swap. Every £30 raised by Another World Belfast equates to a full wardrobe provided to a person in need.

Their ‘FreeStore’ service partners with existing charities like Women’s Aid, Flourish NI, The Rainbow Project and Cara Friend. The organisation provides essential and necessary items like warm clothes, toiletries and underwear to these charities. By supplying these practical products, employees are freed up to do other important work.

“We’re trying to fill those gaps so people can come away from sorting your random socks, and actually go to provide essential services,” said Connor Kerr, co-founder and director.

They accept donations of good-quality clothing, and products like new makeup and brand-new toiletries and underwear. The shop is on 11 Winetavern Street and donations can be left there.

Co-founder and director Becky Bellamy said: “It’s not just about giving people the products, the functional things that they need.”

She explained that if a woman has had to flee her home with nothing due to domestic violence, or an LGBT person has been kicked out of their home, they can come to FreeStore via their partner charities to receive a “full wardrobe of clothing. They’ll also get some lovely perfume, a full complement of toiletries and treats, and even shoes if we have them”.

“It’s very important to us that we’re giving people who have had a hard time some extra love and care,” said Becky.

“We want to be able to build people up and give them a really beautiful experience where they have the freedom of choice and dignity,” she continued.

The project evolved from a series of pop-ups earlier in the year, but Another World have been working to help people in need since 2017. They started as a pop-up salon, which raised over £3,000 for the Rainbow Project.

Connor and Becky have never been afraid of resorting to less conventional methods to raise money.

Becky said: “We dressed up in school-uniform type rock band costumes and danced around Connswater Shopping Centre to High School Musical and the Spice Girls’ in a bid to get more donations of toiletries and underwear.” Connor added: “Our superpower is not being scundered”.

The pair describe themselves as “professional attention-seekers”.

Becky said: “Covering our faces with silver glitter, Lee Bowery style with bright pink wigs, putting on two black Morphsuits and going out on Culture Night and dancing to 90’s rave with a portable PA — there’s nothing we’re unprepared to do.

“People love it and that makes us really happy,” she continued.

On October 4, Another World are doing a panel in the Eastside Arts Centre with The Larder Project, a social supermarket. They will be talking about ‘how to be sustainable, and how to live in a way that doesn’t cost the earth’.

The event was rescheduled to this date due to the death of the Queen.

More information about the organisation is available at Another World Belfast or on social media