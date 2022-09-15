Pizza Express applies for Odyssey licence

The Pizza Express chain of restaurants has applied to open a new restaurant in the Odyssey.

According to a notice placed in Thursday's Belfast Telegraph, Pizza Express is also applying for a liquor licence.

The company already had a strong presence in Belfast with restaurants on Bedford Street, Victoria Square and on the Lisburn Road as well as in east Belfast's Ballyhackamore

Pizza Express was launched in the UK by founder Peter Boizot when its first ever pizzeria was opened in London's Soho in 1965, adopting an open kitchen method now popular with restaurants of that ilk.

The chain now has over 360 restaurants in the UK and Ireland, and 450 in total including HK, UAE and franchise operations across Asia, Middle East and Europe. There are 10,000 employees across the UK and internationally.

In addition to dine-in and delivery, over 30 million PizzaExpress pizzas are sold in UK supermarkets every year.

An entertainment centre worth £2.4m Hollywood Bowl is also set to open at the Odyssey in coming weeks

The new centre will feature 20 lanes, including four VIP lanes, amusements and an American-style diner.

The family entertainment centre is set to be the first of its kind to be launched by Hollywood Bowl Group in Northern Ireland.