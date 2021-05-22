Poke sellers hit by crumbling supply of flakes for 99 cones

Got it licked: But a shortage of flakes has put ice cream sellers in a state of alert

Ice cream lovers could miss out on their favourite sweet treat this summer after it was revealed there’s a shortage of the chocolate flakes used to top the 99 ‘pokes’ loved by adults and children alike.

Makers Mondelez say they’ve been taken by surprise after a huge surge in demand for the crumbly chocolate cone toppers.

“We are seeing a recent increase in demand for our Cadbury 99 Flake in the UK and Ireland that we had not expected,” it said.

"The product is still available to order and we're continuing to work closely with our customers.”

Most of the flakes come from a factory in Egypt, while some are also produced in Dublin.

Reports from the Republic say they are becoming impossible to source.

Ice cream parlours here say they still have stocks of the flakes.

However, there is no telling how long the supplies will last as the summer season gets into full swing.

At the popular Rinkha, near the Gobbins Vistor Centre in Islandmagee, manager Harry Hawkins said they’d heard about the impending flake threat and had acted fast to ensure they had plenty secured.

“We’ve enough flakes to cover us for a while,” he said.

“We’d got a heads-up about the coming shortage, and we bought in extra stock.

“So, it’ll not be right now that anyone will be caught out. It could be down the line when the shortage comes into effect.”

Aki McCullagh of Barnams World of Ice Cream in Belfast said they too had stocked up on the flakes to ensure customers wouldn't be disappointed.

“We knew there was going to be a shortage, so we have lots of boxes!” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“To be honest, the real shortages we are seeing is of plastic spoons and cutlery.

"I think the world is upside down!

"But, as far as flakes go, we’re coping at the minute. We’re OK.”

In Magherafelt, Emma Scullion of Ben’s Ice Cream Studio, said they had come up with a novel plan to cope with the situation.

“If we run out of flakes, we will be replacing them with Kinder Bueno sticks. We’re well prepared," she said.