Popular Belfast bar could be turned into student accommodation as public consultation launches

A proposed sketch of what the new building will look like on the Dublin Road site

A consultation is currently underway to allow members of the public to give their opinion on the proposed redevelopment of a site which currently hosts a popular south Belfast bar.

The proposal relates to 41-49 Dublin Road and 3-5 Ventry Street. Bar and nightclub space Filthy McNasty's currently occupies number 45 Dublin Road with its sister pub Liquor XXX located in number 49.

The bid involves turning the site into an 11-storey student accommodation block, with 210 bedrooms and a ground floor public house.

A leaflet from planning consultants, O'Toole & Starkey, who are carrying out the public consultation, states: “The site is located on the western side of the Dublin Road and extends to approximately 1100 sq ft. It is presently occupied by commercial buildings fronting onto Dublin Road and Ventry Street with service structures and ancillary structures to the rear.

"Dublin Road is a main thoroughfare within Belfast City Centre, connecting the city’s commercial core to the interchange at Shaftesbury Square. It is a vibrant area of the city, dominated by retail, restaurants and other commercial land uses, within walking distance of both the Great Victoria Bus and Rail Station and Botanic Train Station, as well as many other shops, services and amenities in the city’s central area.”

The proposed development has been prepared by Belfast architectural firm Like Architects.

Last year, the green light was given for an application to transform two former restaurants/takeaways in the area, to make room for a separate new 10-storey apartment block.

In March 2021, the application to demolish 57-63 Dublin Road and construct a £14m residential complex comprising of a cafe and 85 serviced apartments was also approved.

In September 2022, the development was acquired by property development start-up Z Property Group.