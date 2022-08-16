Popular Portstewart tearoom to close after owner receives £4,000 electricity bill

The owner of a Portstewart tearoom has said he is closing his doors after receiving an electricity bill just shy of £4,000.

Richard Stewart-Brown said his typical bill when he opened Molly Browns Dog Friendly Tea Room in 2018 would be around £2,000, before it has skyrocketed in recent months amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The family-owned business, situated at the seaside town’s popular promenade, will close in September.

In a social media post, they said the increasing rent, food costs and energy costs meant it was “the right time to move on”.

“We have had an amazing 4 years on the promenade but we are very happy to move on and focus on our next business adventure,” they added.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Evening Extra, owner Mr Stewart-Brown said footfall at the tearoom this year has been down and people are “not spending the same money they would usually do this time of year”.

“We are dog friendly, so we are quite popular. We have been doing well and then Covid happened and we were shut for around 9 months in total,” he said.

“We bounced back from that and we had a really good summer last year. This year it has just been slightly different, football has been down and people are just not spending the same money they would usually do this time of year.

“It is not just that, there has been an increase in everything, my rent has gone up as well as my rates. The electricity has gone through the roof, my food.

“There is only so much you can pass on, some of our things have if not doubled, tripled in price. Bread, milk meats, everything.”

Speaking about the difficulty in making the decision to close, the owner said fears over how high prices will go in the coming months influenced the closure.

“The same day we received that bill, we got a letter from our electricity supplier saying it would go up on August 1,” he added.

“We know the electricity is going to go up again in the autumn. If this is what it is like in the middle of the summer and we haven't had a good season behind us... what is it going to be like in the winter?

“It was a lot of hard work from the very beginning. It was a very hard decision to make but we have a young family I have a three-year-old and four-year-old at home.

“It is only going to get worse. Why would we get ourselves into trouble going into the winter?

“Hopefully we will come back with a smaller coffee shop in a different location in October.”

Northern Ireland has seen a raft of closures in recent months amid the cost-of-living crisis with a deluge of local hospitality businesses announcing their closures.

Last month Hospitality Ulster said the industry “hasn't seen the worst” of the current cost-of-living crisis.