There are "positive indications" of a truce, the Government's Environment Secretary has said. Andy Butterton/PA

There have been "positive indications" that a truce will be reached in the "sausage war" trade dispute with the European Union, Environment Secretary George Eustice has said.

The UK has applied for an extension to a grace period allowing chilled meats to continue being shipped from Great Britain to Northern Ireland after the end of this month, when the current arrangements are due to expire.

Mr Eustice told LBC: "I think we are getting some positive indications and it's always our view that it's better if we can reach agreement with the European Union on these things.

"It didn't make any sense to simply say that there's a ban on the sale of sausages to Northern Ireland, we're still in dialogue with the European Union about some longer-term solutions on the wider issues around export health certificates.

"While those are ongoing, I think it makes sense for them, just for a few more months, to leave the current arrangement we have in place."

The Government and the EU are currently locked in a dispute over the implementation of the Protocol, the part of the Brexit divorce deal aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland.

The Protocol keeps Northern Ireland in the single market to avoid a land border but unionists have expressed fears the Protocol is separating the region from the rest of the UK, with an effective Irish Sea border.

The UK has threatened to suspend parts of the deal if it continues to cause problems – which could trigger a retaliation by Brussels.

One of the impacts of the deal is that deliveries of chilled meats – including sausages and burgers – could be effectively banned from crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain to Northern Ireland if there is no continuation of the grace period.