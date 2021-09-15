Post-pandemic unemployment in Northern Ireland won’t be bad as feared, says economist

The large number of workers still on furlough at the end of July is concerning, but the number ending up unemployed will be much lower than feared, according to a leading economist.

Approximately 18,000 people remained on full-time furlough at the end of the month, with the countdown to the end of the scheme beginning in two weeks.

In total, 36,000 were on furlough at the end of the month, but half were able to work at least part time, figures released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) showed.

While there is the potential for job losses and concern has been expressed, they are not on the scale predicted in the early stages of the pandemic.

“There was always cause for concern over the potential for unemployment at the end of furlough, but I am not overly concerned about the scale,” said Mark Magill, chief economist at Ulster University’s Economic Policy Centre.

In a cautious prediction, Mr Magill added he believed 5,000 to 6,000 people of the total on furlough would end up unemployed after the end of the scheme.

Many will be hired elsewhere and some will become economically inactive because they are older or sick. The numbers include some students.

Mark Magill

The figures published yesterday also revealed a healthy increase in the number of employees, but this gives a false impression of the overall workforce picture, said Mr Magill.

While the number of PAYE workers increased by 3.7% year-on-year to 764,300 in August — the highest on record — the total workforce was still below pre-pandemic levels, largely because of a sharp drop in the number of self-employed people.

The actual total workforce is down year-on-year to the end of June by around 41,000, including 35,000 self-employed, said Mr Magill, citing figures released by Nomis, which compiles official UK labour market statistics.

Private sector jobs increased marginally over the quarter to the end of June, but decreased over the year by 6,310 jobs, Nisra reported. The unemployment rate of 4% was up by one point over the quarter.

Mr Magill described payroll numbers as “positive” but said they gave the “false impression that we are back to normal [when] there is a long way to go”.

During last month, 130 redundancies were confirmed, taking the annual total to 5,060 — 31% higher than in the previous year at 3,880.