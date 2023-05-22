Price of essentials is finally falling in NI stores

Customers buying branded goods at Tesco supermarkets in Northern Ireland are now reaping the benefits of a move to cut prices on essentials

Two litres of semi-skimmed milk now costs £1.65 at Tesco, which is down 10p on a few weeks back. And an 800g loaf of Kingsmill Tasty Wholemeal Bread is now £1.40, which is down 5p.

But others who pledged to cut prices appear to apply the move to own-label goods only.

Milk prices have come down because large wholesalers have reduced their prices in response to over-supply arising from a surge in production after cows were let out into fields in the spring.

That price reduction on two essential products leaves a widening gap between Tesco, Northern Ireland’s biggest grocer, with around 50 stores, and symbol retailers like Mace, part of Musgrave Group.

However, Mace is this month offering the lowest price for a pack of 80 Punjana teabags at £2, compared to £2.80 or £2.85 at others.

While the big supermarkets’ reductions on essentials are welcome, it’s not going to make a huge impact on the cost of a weekly shop, which is still much higher than a year ago. According to the latest figures, food and drink prices rose 19.1% in the year to March.

Figures for headline inflation this week are expected to show that it dropped to about 9.7% in April from 10.1% in March.

The full extent of price cuts this month by Tesco, Lidl and Sainsbury’s applies to their own-brand goods, with a Tesco loaf down in price by 10p in total.

Still, it’s positive that Tesco is also applying some measure of price reductions to branded products.

Sainsbury’s in Great Britain said in April that it would be cutting the price of milk by 5p a pint, but the move is not yet reflected in the price of a two-litre container of semi-skimmed milk in its Northern Ireland supermarkets.

And a reduction of 11% in the price of its loaves applies only to own-brand lines.

Rhian Bartlett, Sainsbury’s food commercial director, said this month: “Whenever we are paying less for the products we buy from our suppliers, we will pass those savings on to customers.

“As we see the commodity prices starting to fall for wheat and butter, we’re able to lower our prices on two of the products people buy most often, bread and butter.”

In response to the price cuts, Sue Davis, head of food policy at consumer watchdog Which?, said this month: “While lower prices on food staples are positive, 10p off a loaf of bread won’t make a huge difference when the overall price of a weekly shop can be as much as 25% more than it was a year ago in some supermarkets.

"We keep hearing that pressures are easing but with reductions on only a handful of products so far and uncertainty about whether price cuts will even apply in smaller stores owned by the supermarket giants, shoppers are unlikely to feel much benefit.

“The UK's biggest supermarkets should lead the way by making budget ranges available in all their stores and making pricing clearer and more transparent, particularly on loyalty card offers, so consumers can easily compare prices in-store and with other supermarkets.”