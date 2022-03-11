Primark to open new Northern Ireland store in Craigavon’s Rushmere Shopping Centre

Primark is officially set to open its 10th branch in Northern Ireland after Rushmere Shopping Centre confirmed the retailer would be its flagship store.

In September the Belfast Telegraph exclusively reported talks between Rushmere and Primark had been taking place about bringing a new 31,000 square foot space to the shopping centre.

In a social media post on Friday, Rushmere officially confirmed the news as hundreds of shoppers expressed their excitement at the news.

Primark also confirmed the news, adding that the store is set to open later this year.

A spokesperson from Primark said; “We are delighted to announce that we will open a new store at the Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon.

“Doors will open later this year and we are excited to be creating a new shopping experience for our customers in the area.”

Last year, Rushmere lost its anchor tenant, Debenhams, with the department store’s departure having left an 82,000 sq ft gap in the centre.

Meanwhile, the shopping centre’s Sainsbury’s store also closed last month.

Other big operators at Rushmere include Dunnes, TK Maxx, H&M, Matalan, B&M and Boots.

There are now two Primark stores in Belfast city centre, one at Castle Street and another at Donegall Place.

They are replacement stores for its flagship at Bank Buildings in Royal Avenue, which is being restored after a devastating fire in August 2018.

Martin Walsh, Rushmere Centre manager, added: “Primark is a fantastic addition to Rushmere. In all of our research over the years, Primark is a brand that our customers have been very keen to see, and this announcement is testimony to the success of the centre.

“We look forward to the opening later in the year.”