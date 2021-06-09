Progress on NI licensing laws reform hailed as ‘modest but significant’ changes by hospitality chief

Bars will soon be able to serve alcohol until 2am at the weekend

Colin Neill from Hospitality Ulster said that while the changes, if legislated, are “modest”, they will still have a “significant impact".

The reforms, which were debated by MLAs during a marathon Assembly debate which ended during the early hours of Wednesday, include the removal of restrictions that currently limit trading hours over the Easter period.

They would also pave the way for certain licensed premises to be able to serve alcohol for an extra hour up to 104 times a year. This would allow alcohol to be served to 2am at weekends.

File photo

Smaller pubs would be able to extend the time for last orders up to 85 times a year.

Mr Neill told the Belfast Telegraph the changes could potentially mean more than an additional two hours of trading per week for premises.

“We welcome this step. These are modest changes but it will have a significant impact, and we look forward to the Bill passing through the next process,” he said.

"It was needed before Covid and it’s needed much more after Covid now. It’s about two-and-a-quarter hours per premises each week and will make us more sustainable and more attractive to consumer trends.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Additionally, the current "drinking-up" time of 30 minutes for all licensed premises would be increased to one hour under the Bill, to discourage people from drinking too quickly and to allow more time for gradual departures at the end of the night.

This would see pubs being able to stay open to 3am at weekends.

An amendment from independent MLA Claire Sugden to allow alcohol to be sold in cinemas was also approved.

In a tweet, Ms Sugden said she was "delighted" that her proposal was backed.

"If this law passes, NI will no longer be the only region of the UK and Ireland not to offer customers the opportunity to buy and consume alcohol in cinemas! Who says Independents are no use?!", she tweeted.

Deirdre Hargey

Assembly members were engaged in a lengthy consideration stage of the Licensing and Registration of Clubs (Amendment) Bill late on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, with 63 amendments listed for debate.

Other proposed law changes include limits on where supermarkets can promote deals on alcohol sales, in areas around where the products are sold in store.

The Bill would also ban the use of loyalty schemes in off-licences.

The Bill now has only two further stages before it receives royal assent and becomes law. That could happen over the summer, with the majority of the law changes introduced in October.

Licensing laws were last updated in the 1990s. A bid to update the legislation was progressing through the Assembly before the collapse of powersharing in 2017 but that Bill was lost when the institutions collapsed.

Meanwhile, Rachel Woods MLA has said that while solid progress has been on the modernisation of our “archaic” licensing laws, work still remains across a number of areas.

"The timing of this Bill is particularly important with the hospitality facing huge challenges as a result of the Covid pandemic,” said the Green Party representative.

"Our small breweries and manufacturing businesses are innovative, they are entrepreneurial, and their products are rightly growing in popularity locally and across the world. It's vital that we support them through the Licensing Bill and in every way possible.”

She continued: "I also spoke last night about the social value of our pubs, especially in rural areas. Pubs are often the hub of the community, the meeting point, the place where celebrations are held and catch ups take place.

" I want to see the Executive support local pubs and do everything possible to recognise their social value and ensure that they are sustainable into the future."

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey, who has responsibility for the Bill, said it struck a balance between supporting businesses and allowing pubs to modernise and tackling harm caused by alcohol.

"I am pleased to see this has come so far and reform is within reach," she said.

"We are a step closer to a more modern and flexible licensing system.

"I introduced this Bill as it will deliver a balanced package of reform.

"While supporting the hospitality industry, it is my duty to also be mindful of the negative impact that the harmful consumption of alcohol can cause, to individuals and to whole communities.

"This Bill includes the relevant safeguards to ensure that people are protected from alcohol-related harms.

"I look forward to taking this Bill through its next stages and to deliver on this much anticipated reform."