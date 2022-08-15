Proposed £9m hotel development in Belfast city centre will include retail units

The construction of a proposed new hotel in Belfast will deliver “significant economic benefits” for city and the wider economy in Northern Ireland, according to the developer.

The proposed site is Centre House, at 69-87 Chichester Street, Belfast..

Centre House is currently an office building on the corner of Chichester Street and Victoria Street, comprising ground floor retail units with the office space above.

A pre-application community consultation (PACC) says the proposed hotel represents a £9m investment and will create 52 new jobs when the hotel is operational.

The inclusion of retail units on the ground floor of the proposed hotel is expected to provide a “boost to the retail sector” and encourage more people to visit the high street and shop in-store.

The proposed hotel is also situated a short walk from Victoria Square and CastleCourt shopping centres as well as city centre entertainment venues in the Cathedral Quarter and The SSE Arena.

The PACC states: “Growth in city tourism over the past decade has contributed much to the city centre’s economy and new tourism infrastructure would sustain its growth as a destination of choice for business and leisure tourists.

“The final proposal and planning application will include assessments and reports relating to site specific issues, such as potential impacts upon infrastructure.

“These reports will include mitigation measures, where required, to reduce or negate potential impacts.”

The proposal is for a 146-bed hotel, over five floors, with 17 additional bedrooms. The ground floor will remain as retail units and a restaurant with access to gated private parking.

The second floor will include bedrooms, a gym and a seating area. The other four floors consist of bedrooms.

Belfast property developer Patrick Kearney has submitted plans for the hotel.

Mr Kearney’s Kilmona Holdings is one of the largest and most established property groups in Northern Ireland, operating in all of Northern Ireland's property sectors.

Founded in 1974 by Patrick Kearney – who is still the sole shareholder and managing director – the group has grown over the last 40 years from one office property to well over 100 properties in the retail, office, industrial, leisure and residential development property sectors in Northern Ireland.