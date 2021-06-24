Protocol extension for chilled meats being discussed

Downing Street has said a requested extension to the grace period on chilled meats is still being discussed between the UK and EU as part of talks on the protocol.

Earlier RTE had reported EU member states had informally agreed to grant a three-month extension to one of the contentious aspects of the Brexit trading arrangements.

Deliveries of chilled meats across the Irish Sea from Britain could be banned at the end of the month unless the extension gets the green light.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We’re discussing this with our EU counterparts currently.

“There is no further update and that work is ongoing.

“We do want to find a solution.”

No 10 said the Government had not received a response “as yet” to its letter requesting a continuation of the grace period.

London had asked Brussels for the extra time last week to resolve a dispute over whether chilled meat products such as sausages produced in Britain can continue to be sold here.

RTE reported that member states informally agreed to do so, subject to Britain continuing to align with EU food safety rules for the duration of the extension, and that both sides keep exploring a long-term solution to the issue of food consignments from Britain.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said yesterday it is reasonable to take the view that changes will be made to the protocol as it is “not sustainable” in its current form.

The comments came after outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots said he had received a personal assurance from the UK Government that significant changes will be made.

Appearing before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, Mr Lewis was asked what he had told Mr Poots.

He said: “We are very clear that the current position of the protocol is not sustainable.

“It is causing issues for businesses and consumers and citizens in Northern Ireland and we need to rectify that.

“Ultimately for us there is a very core point about the protocol, which is about protecting and respecting the UK’s internal market and not disrupting everyday lives of people in communities.

“We want to get that situation rectified and we are determined to do so.

“So, I think it is reasonable for anybody to take the view that we have said that there will be changes because there has to be, the current status quo is not sustainable.”

Mr Lewis continued: “At the moment it’s very questionable whether it’s going to be sustainable in its current format and I think that’s why it’s in everybody’s interests to see it rectified.”