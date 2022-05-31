Queen’s Jubilee: Tesco defends royal credentials after unionists complain of lack of merchandise in NI superstore

Unionist politicians have criticised Tesco for a lack of merchandise in store for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Nick Ansell / PA)

Tesco has defended its royal credentials after unionists complained they couldn't buy any Jubilee merchandise in Cookstown.

The DUP, Ulster Unionists and the TUV all released statements questioning why there seemed to be a lack of royal paraphernalia on offer in the Tesco superstore on the Orritor Road.

The DUP’s Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan said his constituents had been met with “a wall of silence” over the matter.

“Last week this matter was brought to my attention. I contacted Tesco’s senior leadership about this matter but as yet Tesco has failed to provide any clarity on why materials which are available in other UK stores are not available in Cookstown," he said.

“My constituents would like to know how the decision was made to exclude some stores from the national celebration of Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee but include other Northern Ireland stores.”

He also questioned if customers in Cookstown could apply for a £700 gift card, as part of Tesco’s Happy and Glorious campaign.

Ulster Unionist MLA Tom Elliott also questioned if Tesco was “embarrassed by her Majesty’s 70 years of service”.

"I find it incomprehensible and insulting that Tesco Cookstown would refuse to celebrate this once in a lifetime event,” he said.

UUP councillor Trevor Wilson added: “I note that this is an ongoing issue with the Cookstown branch after it denied costumers the opportunity to buy Northern Ireland football team merchandise for the Euro 2016.

“I contacted the Tesco chief executive last week and, to date, have received no response. This is a matter that requires urgent attention given the widespread popularity of Her Majesty The Queen.”

TUV Mid Ulster spokesman Glenn Moore said he had also received complaints about Platinum Jubilee goods not being available in Asda and Home Bargain stores.

“I must say that if the reports prove to be accurate and it is as widespread as it appears to be, I find it both astonishing and insulting to the majority of people in Northern Ireland who not only are not offended by items related to the royal family but positively want to take part in celebrating this momentous occasion in the history of our nation.”

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Our customers really value the choice we offer and we know many of our customers in Northern Ireland want to celebrate the Jubilee. That’s why we are stocking some products to help those who want to celebrate, as well as giving the chance to win a limited edition Jubilee Card with £700 to spend in-store or online.”

A spokesperson for Asda told the Belfast Telegraph: ‘’We are pleased to be able to support Northern Ireland colleagues and customers celebrating the Queens Platinum Jubilee this weekend with a range of Jubilee themed food products.

"We are also providing our local community champions with more than £5000 to go towards planning events with local groups and buying food and decorations to celebrate. Alongside parties in stores to mark the bank holiday, our colleagues will also receive double discount to ensure they can celebrate with everything they need from Asda.’’

It’s understood that not all ranges and products are carried in every store, meaning it is not unusual to see a product online which is not available in every store.

Home Bargains have also been contacted for comment.