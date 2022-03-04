Racecourses ‘may go bust’ with proposed gambling reforms

A representative body for racecourse chiefs has warned that proposed new gambling laws for Northern Ireland could put them out of business.

The Association of Irish Racecourses (AIR) said amendments to the legislation could impact racecourses to such a degree "it could call into question their continued existence".

In Northern Ireland, gambling — except for the National Lottery — is regulated under the Betting, Gaming, Lotteries & Amusements (NI) Order 1985.

According to Stormont's Department for Communities (DfC), "the legislation is old and complex and has not kept pace with emerging technologies and other changes”.

As part of new proposals is a new Code of Practice for gambling firms, however racecourse owners have issues with some of the tabled amendments to the code, specifically those relating to: gambling securities and credit; protection of children and young people; and customer care problem gambling and spending.

Conor O'Neill, chair of the AIR, explained: “Although the principles set out in this draft are positive in theory, much of what is being proposed for implementation at our member's racecourses is completely impractical.

"For example, the proposed ‘affordability checks’ set out in this draft would require a full review of a client’s personal credit score, income, the number of dependants and any loan commitments they have. This proposal suggests this review would be triggered and full implementation required for any punter placing a bet in excess of £100.

"Can you imagine the implications of such a proposal? It’s simply not practical and that is just one example of the proposed Codes of Practice our members have raised firm opposition to.”

Representatives from both Downpatrick and Down Royal racecourses have written to the DfC expressing their specific concerns. In it's submission to DfC's consultation, the AIR said members have “concerns that the adoption of the draft Codes of Practice would have a drastic effect on the income that they currently receive from bookmakers which, in turn, comprises such a significant share of their funding that it could call into question their continued existence”.

Down Royal Racecourse chief Emma Meehan said horse racing is in a "unique sporting position", in that it and betting are inter-dependent with most of their revenue streams linked to betting.

"Whilst we agree the act needs modernising and developing to ensure it is fit for the modern age in a sector that has been transformed through the rise of mobile and online gaming, we are gravely concerned over the potential impact this proposed legislation will have upon the future of horse racing within Northern Ireland; a sport that is still recovering from the financial implications of Covid-19,” she said.

DfC said: "The Minister is currently bringing a Bill – The Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements (Amendment) Bill through the Assembly.

“The Bill includes a power to allow the Department to issue Codes of Practice. A pre-design engagement consultation was conducted on a draft Code of Practice and closed on February 25.

"The department is currently analysing the responses with a view to revising the Code of Practice and issuing for a further formal consultation later in the year. No decisions have yet been taken on the content of a final draft Code of Practice.”