Randox set to offer holidaymakers half-price rapid tests, but only if they're flying with selected airlines

A major coronavirus testing firm in Northern Ireland has announced it will offer cut-price PCR tests for travellers returning to the UK.

Co Antrim-based Randox will charge customers flying with partner airlines £60 for the tests, which typically cost around £120. The partner airlines have not been identified, but it is understood that they will be major carriers and that the discount will be available ahead of the summer.

Last week's government announcement that travellers returning from even 'green' destinations would be required to take PCR tests was met with an angry response from the travel industry.

Many firms wanted people arriving from low-risk countries to be able to take rapid lateral flow device tests, which are significantly cheaper and give results in 30 minutes.

PCR tests require swabs to be processed in a laboratory, which can take several days and add to the expense. Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy the PC Agency, said that reducing the price of testing was "the magic wand to recovery in the travel sector".

Rory Boland, editor of consumer magazine Which? Travel, added: "While it is of course good news to see a test provider reduce its costs, it's unhelpful that this comes with strings attached in that passengers may have to book with certain airlines.

"The Government should look at the ways it can work with test providers to reduce the cost of mandatory testing and ensure that when international travel resumes, it is safe and affordable."

Dr Peter FitzGerald, Randox managing director said: "We can see the pressures faced by the both the travel industry and the general public and are committed to effective and economical testing to support holidaymakers and those undertaking international travel."

The news comes as Israel prepares to welcome the return of vaccinated UK holidaymakers from next month.

The Middle Eastern country recently announced it would reopen its borders to groups of foreign tourists who have had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine from May 23.

That is just six days after foreign leisure travel could be permitted to resume under Boris Johnson's plan for easing lockdown restrictions.

Israel said that inbound travellers would be required to take a PCR test before boarding their flight and a serological test upon arrival to prove their vaccination status.

There is speculation that Israel will be on the Government's 'green' list when it unveils details of its traffic light system for international travel.

This means that holidaymakers would not need to self-isolate on their return.

Other countries that have said they will reopen their borders for UK visitors in the coming summer months include Cyprus, Greece, Malta and Turkey.