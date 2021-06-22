‘Recovery after Covid depends on being able to stay open’

Elaine Birchall MBE, chief executive of Shloer owner SHS Group, talks to John Mulgrew about its emergence from the pandemic

SHS Group is one of Northern Ireland’s largest businesses, with turnover of over £0.5bn a year.

Its chief executive, Elaine Birchall MBE, spoke to the Ulster Business Podcast about pushing through the pandemic, when we could see some economic normality, facing tripling of some costs amid Brexit, but still keeping an eye on expansion opportunities

The advantage of being one of Northern Ireland’s largest firms and having an extremely wide portfolio of products means you can pivot amid a pandemic.

Ms Birchall heads up consumer goods and brands business SHS Group and was this month awarded an MBE for services to economic development in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

She says that while it may take at least another year before we are able to envisage a return to a base level across the economy, the firm is still eyeing up potential expansion opportunities.

“The last six months we were very much still in the clutches of the pandemic,” she says.

“We all thought that last summer was going to give us a clear path to reopening but that just didn’t happen.

“We still experienced a radical reduction in out of home and food services as those sectors were shut down. That was more than compensated by grocery and convenience.

“In the backdrop of Brexit and the pandemic, we had a fairly well orchestrated season over Christmas.

“The availability and supply chains really did hold up.

“That’s down to performance, team and collaboration — listening to customers and demand patterns.”

SHS Group works across a range of product lines with brands like alcoholic beverage WKD, soft drink Shloer and Sunny Jim firelighters.

Elaine says the surge in online shopping during the pandemic also offered customers of all ages access to products they’d normally buy in a bricks and mortar store.

“The advantage is a great new channel which has become available, particularly to the older generations.

“The downside is you don’t do the impulse shopping, the browsing of aisles and deals.

“We see a very different demand and buying pattern coming out of the pandemic. Whether some of those will be re-established is yet to be seen.”

She says the ability to rebuild the economy post-pandemic is based around opening and being able to remain open.

And Elaine believes return to a base economic level is unlikely for at least a year.

“We have stuttered, but we have stuttered because of the impact of the pandemic,” she says.

“The favourable end of it is saying 6-7% (growth). I think that is determinant upon being able to open, and stay open.

“Secondly, for those businesses which have to re-establish a customer base, how are they going to essentially let their customers know that it is okay to come in to their locations on the high streets in a safe and secure way?

“I think it would probably be at least a year away from now before you really know where the rebase is, and which businesses are still thriving and which businesses need more help from government packages etc.

“The stimulus packages are really important. In terms of a return to high street, it’s about helping businesses get ready to help their customers feel safe.”

On Brexit, Elaine says while it was largely prepared for the challenges, in some cases it saw a doubling or tripling of transport costs and shipping times.

“For us it was more our extended supply chains out of Asia and Europe and into GB,” she says.

“Those issues at the port, essentially, some of our suppliers saying it’s easier to do business with other countries, the cost and the fact that supply chains were taking longer meant that we had in some case in our commodities, a doubling or trebling of some of the timelines in a number of weeks and costs of shipping and transport, just to get materials into our factories.

“Have we had anyone walk away from the business? No. They have really leaned in to our skills and expertise which we have brought in.”

She says the SHS team has been “amazing”. The business employs 1,148 people.

“Our different divisions and units are run in a discrete way by managing directors, and there are pandemic teams as a collective.

" We have learned a lot from each other.”

Elaine, who has recently taken up her an additional role as vice-chair of the CBI in Northern Ireland, says reskilling and the skills agenda remains a key component of the wider economy’s ability to rebuild and start over.

“It’s a philosophy of mine that it’s never too late to learn,” she says. “What may hold us back and needs more attention is just having that collective view on what those skills are and how they can be invested.”

And looking ahead, Elaine says while the firm is returning to stability, further expansion or acquisition remains on the table for the right opportunities.

“We’re returning to stability but that will prove itself later in the year with the return to office plans,” she says.

"We were on an acquisition trail shortly after I joined and we’ve continued to invest in those teams and market places.

“In the last year we haven’t had the right amount of time to focus on international markets, so getting back to a more stable view of the world.

"We have learned a lot about what fits our business and we have a really nice, balanced portfolio… we keep an eye on those opportunities.”

Listen to the full podcast at www.ulsterbusiness.com/inte rview