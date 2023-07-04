Republic of Ireland NI’s most important goods trade partner after GB, reveals report

Cross border trade up by almost a third in both directions in 2021

The Irish Republic was Northern Ireland’s most important goods trade partner after Great Britain in 2021, with cross border trade up by almost a third in both directions, new research shows.

Excluding Great Britain, the Republic accounted for 53% (€5.6bn) of Northern Ireland’s exports in 2021 and 35% (€2.6bn) of imports, a report by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) said.

Northern Ireland made up 2.3% of the Republic’s exports in 2021 and 4.7% of its imports.

The ESRI report said that share was “sizeable … given the much smaller size of the Northern Ireland economy relative to [Ireland’s] other top 10 partner countries”. Food and beverages accounted for 24% of goods travelling north in 2021 and 27% of goods going from Northern Ireland to Ireland.

Previous ESRI research found that imports into the Republic from Northern Ireland almost doubled (up 90%) in the first half of 2021, when the EU-UK trade deal came into force, while GB exports to the Republic fell substantially.

While Irish trade with Great Britain has recovered since the deal first came into force in January 2021, growth in Irish trade with Northern Ireland has outstripped it.

Irish exports to Great Britain last year were up 19% to €17bn compared with 2021, while exports to Northern Ireland rose by 31% to just under €5bn.

Great Britain accounted for 8% of total Irish exports in 2022, by value, compared to 2.3% for Northern Ireland.

The Republic’s imports from Northern Ireland outstripped exports last year, the Central Statistics Office said, growing 32% to €5.4bn.

Northern Ireland accounted for 3.8% of Irish goods exports last year, compared to 17% for Britain.

The ESRI report shows that the next most important export partner for Northern Ireland after the Republic is Germany, accounting for 15% of total exports in 2021. The rest of the EU, excluding Ireland, made up around a third of Northern Ireland’s total exports.

But Northern Ireland has a more concentrated export portfolio than Ireland, the ESRI report found, despite the Republic’s reliance on pharma, because it sells to fewer countries than Ireland.

The sector accounted for 23% of Northern Irish exports in 2021 and over 55% of Irish exports. It also accounted for a large share of imports: 12% in Northern Ireland and 20% in Ireland.

“Cross-border trade can play a role as an accessible first step into broader exporting and this new data on trade patterns may help in the development of such policies,” said one of the report’s authors, Martina Lawless.

The paper was part of a research programme on the all-island economy funded by business group Ibec.

Fergal O’Brien, Ibec’s director of lobbying and influence, said the report demonstrates “the importance of trade with the EU for Northern Ireland businesses”.

Eurostat data on Northern Ireland’s exports and imports to the EU are now being published separately as a result of the 2019 Brexit deal, which keeps NI in the bloc’s single market.

Great Britain is still by far Northern Ireland’s largest export partner, accounting for around half of all sales. The Republic accounts for just over a quarter of exports, according to ESRI data.