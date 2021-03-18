Retailer buys former Kilrea bank branch

James Donaghy, managing director of Donaghy Bros, confirmed the independent electrical retailer had agreed to purchase the landmark building on Main Street in the village. (stock image)

The sale of the former Danske Bank building in Kilrea has been agreed with local company Donaghy Bros.

The branch served customers face-to-face for the final time on December 4 last year after Danske deemed it was unsustainable.

Constructed in 1885, the 3,540 sq ft building was on the market for £130,000.

James Donaghy, managing director of Donaghy Bros, confirmed the independent electrical retailer had agreed to purchase the landmark building on Main Street in the village.

Mr Donaghy said: "We're a family-run business and have been operating in Kilrea since 1964, so we were keen to ensure that the building was brought back into use and stop it becoming dilapidated.

"This is an exciting project for us, and we hope for Kilrea as a whole.

"We're keen to ensure that Kilrea is an attractive, vibrant place for people to live, work and shop in.

"As proud Kilrea people we're honoured to have acquired such a historic and beautiful building.

"And it will be renovated with a view to expanding upon our existing modern office space and also to provide a training centre for staff.

"The acquisition of the property is part of an overall growth strategy for our electrical retail business and will expediate our plans for recruitment going forward."