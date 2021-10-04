Reval2023: NI businesses urged to participate in rates process

Northern Ireland business owners are being urged to participate in Reval2023, a Land and Property Services revaluation process.

All NI businesses will have received letters and pin codes to allow them to participate in the process which LPS says will allow for “fairness and equality” in the rates system.

Around 74,000 businesses here have been given access to an online questionnaire as part of Reval2023. It must be completed before the deadline of December 31.

LPS will then prepare a new valuation list, based on October 2021 rental values. This new list will then be used to calculate rates bills from April 1, 2023.

It has been three years since the governmental body last carried out a revaluation process, making it the quickest turnaround in its history and putting it in line with the rest of the UK.

Speaking at a press conference, Gary Humphrey, project manager for Reval2023 at LPS, said: “Rates are one of the oldest taxes in the UK. Every country in the world has some form of company tax, a tax on the occupation of property.

“This tax is important and generates £675m in revenue, which goes forward and pays for the critical frontline services.”

He said the revaluation is a means of influencing the redistribution of the rate burden while reflecting local economic changes, making it “essential for fairness and equality. It allows us to take account of local economic changes”.

Around a quarter of non-domestic properties here are based in Belfast with the next biggest proportion of non-domestic properties based in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area (10%).

Many businesses throughout the pandemic have been afforded a rates holiday as consecutive lockdowns mounted pressure on their ability to generate revenue.

The rates holiday was then extended for another year in March 2021, following a cash injection of £230m from Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

That brings the total amount of funding to alleviate rates burdens to around £518m since the pandemic began.

Speaking about Reval2023, minister Conor Murphy said: “Business owners and trade bodies have been calling for more regular revaluations. Reval2023 responds to these calls, putting us on a three-year revaluation cycle.

“Revaluing over 74,000 non-domestic properties is a significant undertaking and it is important that all business ratepayers play their part.

“Business rates provide around £675m each year to support the public services we all use. Rates help to fund our hospitals, schools, and roads as well as the essential services councils deliver every day.

“Our aim is to ensure the rating system is distributed fairly across all business sectors. By fully providing the required information, business ratepayers will help ensure valuations reflect changes in the property market and economic conditions over the last three years.”

While the deadline to complete and return the online or paper Rent and Lease questionnaire is 31st December 2021, businesses are encouraged to act now to ensure they have all the information needed to respond when asked. Details can be found at www.finance-ni.gov.uk/reval2023.

On January 1, LPS will publish a draft schedule of values online where businesses will be able to check their valuation and compare it with similar property types.

On April 1, 2023, the new Non Domestic Valuation List will come into force.