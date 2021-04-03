Ringing the changes: NI businesses adapt to help anxious brides plan their wedding day

Nylon ring samples and home dress try-ons all part of the new services

Wedding retailers have pulled together to make services available to couples planning their nuptials in lockdown.

Brides and grooms-to-be are now looking to move ahead with wedding plans despite the inability of bridal boutiques and jewellers to fully reopen due to coronavirus restrictions.

Rebecca Bryson, the owner of Curvy Chic Bridal in Belfast, is addressing the problem by offering virtual appointments, at-home try-on services and sale dresses on her website.

"It's not the exact same experience but we try to make it as nice as possible," she said.

It is a similar situation with other retailers.

Jewellery designer Mairi Burrow is also offering an at-home wedding ring service for couples getting married.

Couples contact her via her website to organise a Zoom consultation and are sent one of five ring boxes with ring sizers, 3D printed nylon ring samples, magnifying tweezers and archive books to go through, along with a price list.

"I've had very positive feedback so far and the Zoom consultation helps solidify any query," Mairi said. "It's admin-intensive organising for the box to be posted out and for everything to be sanitised - before, I would just see people on Saturday. Now we have to organise Zooms and post the box and everything that goes along with it."

Try before you buy is essential when making a jewellery purchase, Mairi said.

She added: "You need to try on widths and thicknesses with your engagement ring so it's not something you can blindly buy. Seeing the nylon sample on your hand is crucial to making your decision."

Wedding ring orders can be fulfilled quickly but she advised couples not to leave it until the last minute.

"I usually take people with a 10-week turnaround time. Plain bands can be quite quick but you need to factor that you will receive it a few weeks before your wedding," Mairi added.

"I've had a few people who thought they could hold off until we meet in person but nobody knows when that will be.

"There's so much uncertainty there but I have clients in Scotland and London for whom the ring box is a bonus. Now it can be sent throughout the whole of the UK and Ireland."

Rebecca Bryson said that for her appointments, she goes by wedding date when deciding which brides to prioritise.

"The people who are under the most pressure are getting their appointments first," she said.

"The people who are in the summer months and feeling very stressed have the at-home service where they can try on five dresses after a Zoom call where we narrow down some choices. We also send a tape measure and clamps."

The service, which is being offered across Northern Ireland, is also helping to offload dress stocks which had built up over the course of the pandemic.

"People are able to get a dress in a short time-frame," she explained.

Rebecca said she has found the lack of information on restrictions "exhausting".

She added: "Brides will message us and ask do we know when we're reopening. We get our information from the news and there's no insider info.

"Every time the dates have moved we've been rescheduling brides who are starting to panic.

"There are people who are getting married in November or December and have now realised they have less time than they thought."

It is recommended that her brides pick a dress around 12 months before their wedding - but a series of factors have caused issues.

Rebecca explained: "There are delays in shipping, partly due to Covid and now because of Brexit.

"The shipping aspect is taking longer than it used to for things coming from outside the UK. What would normally have taken days is taking weeks.

"We're fortunate that our designers are ready to go and know they need to hit the ground running and get dresses out as fast as they can."

The most urgent cases come via brides who had planned to wait to choose a dress when shops reopened and now need to find something in time for the summer.

"We just see what we can do with the at-home service. We've put a lot of dresses in our online sale that are brand new and that we have to release because people don't have time," she said.

Rebecca sought to reassure brides-to-be, advising them: "Don't panic."

She added: "I think a lot of brides coming to us at the end of the year and the start of next year are starting to wonder will they be able to get a dress. We are prepared for this and it's not our first rodeo after last year.

"Elody in Newry, Petticoat Lane in Hillsborough and La Boda Bridal in Banbridge are also offering try-at-home so you can chat to them about what you want - even if you try something on, it can help put your mind at ease."