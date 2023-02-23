Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris hikes NI regional rate by 6%

The non-domestic rate will not be increased this year.

Northern Ireland’s domestic regional rate is to rise by 6% while rates on non-domestic properties are to be frozen, the Secretary of State has announced.

In the absence of a Stormont Executive, Chris Heaton-Harris has set the rate under powers given to the Secretary of State under the recently passed NI (Executive Formation) Act.

The regional non-domestic rate will not change at all for the 2023-24 financial year, while the domestic rate will be increased by 6% – lower than the double-digit rise some had feared.

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster said: “This is welcome news at a time when cost pressures are hurting the wider business community and the hospitality sector in particular.

"We have fought hard and made representations to the Secretary of State to do more for business and for our industry and we are glad to see that he has heeded the warning signs and made this decision to freeze the non-domestic regional rate for the next financial year.”

The average district rates increase across Northern Ireland’s councils was 6.67%, slightly higher than the regional rate hike announced on Thursday by Mr Heaton-Harris.

“In the absence of the Northern Ireland Executive, I have set the regional rate to ensure the crucial delivery of public services and provide certainty for NI taxpayers,” said the Secretary of State.

“I am very aware that this comes amidst cost of living pressures for both NI businesses and households, and I have set the rates to improve the sustainability of the NI public finances whilst protecting those most in need.

“Whilst I will not shirk my responsibility to do the right thing for NI’s finances, it remains the case these decisions should be taken by locally elected politicians in a fully functioning NI Executive.”

The regional rate has been set through secondary legislation which was laid in the UK Parliament today, and will come into effect on March 20 2023.

Policy Chair of FSB, Alan Lowry said Mr Heaton-Harris had ‘removed one of the threats’ faced by businesses in Northern Ireland by freezing the non-domestic rate.

"We are very pleased that the Secretary of State has recognised the immense pressures facing SMEs in Northern Ireland and chosen not to add to their burden as he strikes the regional rate,” he said.

"The next step must be for officials in the Department of Finance to prioritise some of our most challenged sectors and match the support that the Chancellor saw fit to provide in England and Wales when he introduced a 75% discount for retail, hospitality, tourism and leisure.”

"Our members in these sectors are telling us about the pressures they are facing and cannot see how officials could decide that the pressure is somehow less in Northern Ireland than that in England or Wales.

"SMEs provide the majority of employment in Northern Ireland, and these sectors are a key part of our tourism offering which brings in wealth from elsewhere, so we must see them prioritised for similar support.”

It comes after Northern Ireland’s 11 councils finalised their rates increases before the February 15 deadline, with the highest increase (7.99%) coming in Belfast City Council.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council saw the lowest increase, agreed at 4.9%, while Derry City and Strabane (7.97%), Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council (7.95%), Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (7.49%) and Mid Ulster District Council (7.3%) all came close to Belfast City Council’s figure.

The highest non-domestic increase came in Derry City and Strabane (10.67%), while Mid Ulster (4.32%) saw the lowest non-domestic rise.