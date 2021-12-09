Shop Local: Thousands of cards out for delivery as scheme extended by five days

Cards have been sent out for delivery

Retail trade representatives have welcomed the further extension of the Shop Local card scheme despite overlapping with what is normally among the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons announced a five day extension after it emerged approximately 10,000 have not yet received the £100 voucher.

The scheme, launched in September, had an original deadline of November 30th , decided on so that it would not impact normal Christmas spending.

As of Thursday, approximately £118m has been spent using the cards out of an £145m the Department for the Economy estimated would be the maximum.

Mr Lyons this morning announced the five day extension of the scheme to December 19th , arguing it is important every penny on every card is spent.

“Cards have been delivered to 99% of applicants and 10,000 cards are currently out for delivery,” Mr Lyons said.

Trade representatives support the extension and praised the overall scheme as a successful boost to independent shop owners and staff.

“Given that ten thousand cards are out for delivery, the Minister made the right call to extend the deadline by five days to give shoppers more time to spend,” Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said.

“We want to see as many cards being spent with our members as possible and hope that this extension will be a further boost to them”

“There is no doubt that consumers have responded well to the calls to spend their card with local independent retailers given the difficulties of the last eighteen months”

Mr Roberts added that the scheme has proved “extremely successful” and there is evidence that a “large block” of the money has flowed to independent retailers and family businesses.

East Belfast Ulster Unionist MLA Andrew Allen, who following the launch of the scheme expressed concern at what he believed was a short window to apply, told BBC’s Talkback there is no reason it could not be extended further, even to the end of January.

The Economy Department said there were 1.4 million successful applications to the scheme. The delay in dispatching some cards is due to a number of reasons including: applicants submitting evidence late; errors in applications; late submissions and some applications identified as duplicates before being verified, officials said.

.Mr Lyons urged anyone with any balance left on their £100 Spend Local cards to use it now.

He said: "The Northern Ireland Retail Consortium recently credited the scheme with helping to increase the number of shoppers in Northern Ireland to their highest point so far compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“However, as I have said all along, it is so important that every penny on every card is spent in order to maximise the impact. This is the best way to ensure we support those businesses which were impacted hardest by the pandemic.

“While the vast majority have received and used their cards, not everyone received their cards as early as we would have wished.

"Therefore in order to offer these applicants more time to maximise the support for our high street businesses, I am extending the deadline to use the Spend Local cards to midnight on December 19."