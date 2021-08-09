Sign up to electoral register to get High Street voucher, says Stormont minister Gordon Lyons

Stormont’s Economy Minister has urged people to sign up to the electoral register in order to help verification for the High Street voucher scheme.

The scheme is set to go live next month, with 1.4m adults here eliggible for the £100 pre-paid card.

Gordon Lyons said: “I want to ensure as many of those who are eligible can access my department’s High Street Scheme and their pre-paid card worth £100.

“The additional spending power been given to consumers through the scheme will help to give our local businesses and high streets a much needed boost after the impact of Covid 19.

“I would therefore urge members of the public to sign up for the electoral register if they have not already done so as we plan to use this as one of the databases to check registrations for the High Street Scheme and it is the quickest and easiest way to check an applicant’s details. If you are on the current electoral register your identity can still be checked.

“The process is very easy and should take no longer than five minutes to complete online. The details you need include information such as your name, address and national insurance number. For more information and to register visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

“I will be announcing further details on eligibility and how you can apply for your pre-paid card in the very near future.”