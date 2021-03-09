Social housing firm to build 1,260 homes after agreeing £50m Danske Bank funding deal

Danske Bank announced last month that pre-tax profits for 2020 had been devastated by the pandemic, falling by over 80% to £13.1m.

The deal with see the bank support the delivery of new homes over the next five years.

Irwell Valley Homes is a not-for-profit housing association that provides houses and services for more than 16,000 people across Greater Manchester.

Danske’s funding will help it deliver a further 1,260 homes for rent, plus supported housing.

Around 260 of the houses are already on site or have received planning approval, with a further 1,000 in the pipeline.

Irwell Valley will also use the funding to improve and expand its existing stock in estates such as Sale West in Trafford, where work on 79 homes has begun.

Helen Nicholson, executive director of finance and governance at Irwell Valley Homes, said: “It has never been more important for people to have a safe, decent home. The demand for affordable housing continues to rise.

“We are delighted to have secured this funding to deliver our key goal of building more homes to meet the growing needs of the communities we serve.

“Importantly, the terms agreed with Danske Bank will enable us to carry out fire remedial work on our existing sites over the next few years.

“Danske Bank has been flexible and easy to work with and we have built a good relationship.”

Danske said it was seeking new opportunities in the rest of the UK in a small number of sectors, including social housing.

Mark Canning, head of its corporate relationship team, added: “We are delighted to have been able to provide this funding to Irwell Valley Homes. We look forward to seeing the association’s development programme taking shape over the next few years.

“Danske Bank has been the lead provider of finance to the social housing sector in Northern Ireland for many years.

“We are delighted to start 2021 with a significant transaction in England. As part of our strategic growth plans, we will be more active in helping the sector across the rest of the UK.”

