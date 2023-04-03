South Belfast group awarded planning permission for further ‘independent living’ apartments

A computer generated image of the new residential development at Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park

A south Belfast development group has been granted planning permission for the second phase of apartments aimed at those over 55-years old.

The Kings Hall Residential announced they have been granted the permission by Belfast City Council for construction on the Upper Lisburn Road following approval by the council’s planning committee last month.

A further 40 apartments will now be built at the south Belfast site which will include a range of two and three-bedroom units built around “a landscaped central courtyard” and will include two or three commercial units, developer Kings Hall Residential said.

The latest phase of the Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park project follows the completion and sale of 16 independent living apartments on the site and is in reaction to growing demand for similar accommodation.

David Burrows, Director at Kings Hall Residential, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded planning permission for the next stage of the Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park development.

"The age-appropriate living apartments are a vital piece of the jigsaw which makes up our vision to develop a health and wellbeing park of the future for Northern Ireland and will address a very real demand for such accommodation.

“As well as high specification accommodation, the addition of the resident’s lounge, library and club room will create a warm, collegiate atmosphere and provide a unique offering in a convenient location.

"We believe passionately that the people of Northern Ireland deserve the choice of accommodation that has been available on the mainland for many years and the creation of communities to avoid social isolation, provide security and peace of mind is vital."

Construction at the site is expected to begin in the summer 2023 once a contractor has been appointed.