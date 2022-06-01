SSE Airtricity 33% price hike comes into effect for 160,000 NI customers

A planned 33% increase in electricity prices by SSE Airtricity has come into effect for almost 160,000 customers in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

The company – which is the second largest electricity provider here – announced the price hike back in April, saying it was as a result of sustained increases in wholesale costs affecting all energy suppliers and disrupting markets across the UK and Europe.

The rise will see a typical customer’s bills rise by around 64p per day and comes just a few days after an increase by Budget Energy.

Budget Energy increased their prices for customers by 27% from May 27.

Both increases together will effect three in ten households, around 248,000 domestic customers.

The two companies announced electricity price increases which took effect in December 2021, meaning this increase is the second for customers in around six months.

The rises come on the back of consistent increases in the cost-of-living for people in Northern Ireland.

Other companies have also increased prices, including Electric Ireland, who introduced a 30% price hike at the start of May.

On Tuesday Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke MP said the Government is “urgently working” to ensure a £400 energy discount can be issued to people in Northern Ireland this autumn, after concerns were raised over the ability to distribute the support given the lack of an Executive at Stormont.

It comes following the announcement by the Chancellor last week that millions of households across the UK would receive additional financial support to help with rising energy bills, including a one-off £650 payment to those on low-income or social security and a £400 energy bill discount in October.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy had said said the lack of an Executive would pose challenges to introducing the discount in Northern Ireland to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

The Department of Finance (DoF) said on Monday that Mr Murphy “is committed to working with the Treasury to ensure the Energy Bills Support Scheme will provide assistance to citizens here given the absence of an Executive. Dialogue between the Department of Finance and the Treasury is ongoing.”

Responding to the price rise taking effect, Sinn Fein’s Caoimhe Archibald said it will “hit people hard”.

“We need an Executive up and running now to get the £435 million marooned in the Executive’s bank account out the door to help tackle the cost-of-living crisis,” she added.

“The easiest and quickest way to do that is to form an Executive.

“The DUP should work with the rest of us in an Executive to make politics work, tackle the cost of living crisis and the crisis in our health service."