SSE Airtricity announce double whammy price hike leaving customers with £2,500 bill

SSE Airtricity has announced a 28.4% increase in gas prices and a 35.5% increase in electricity costs for customers in Northern Ireland.

The latest double-whammy of price hikes will kick in from October and will impact hundreds of thousands of customers around the province.

The gas increase impacting 188,000 domestic customers and 4,600 commercial customers across the Greater Belfast and West gas networks takes effect from Monday 3 October.

Meanwhile the electricity price increase kicks in on Saturday October 1.

The yearly gas bill of a typical household with a credit meter will rise by about £351 per year. Meanwhile customers with a prepayment gas meter will see their typical costs increase by around £348 per year.

It means the average domestic gas bill will rise to around £1,594 per year, with the electricity rise meaning increasing bills for an average household to around £1,356 per year.

It is the fifth price rise by the company announced since April 2021.

According to the Consumer Council in Northern Ireland, the combined impact of both rises on the average household here will see yearly bills reach around £2,500

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald described the latest rise a “kick in the teeth” for consumers and called for further support from Westminster and an Executive to be formed.

“Workers and families need support now to pay their bills now as we approach a difficult winter with the rise in living costs and rise in inflation,” she added.

Peter McClenaghan, Director of Infrastructure and Sustainability at the Consumer Council said: “We are facing into a very serious crisis this winter and I am angry and fearful on behalf of Northern Ireland consumers.

"Already many of our households are at the brink. This announcement means consumers in Belfast face combined annual gas and electricity bills in excess of £2,500 a year, with further price increases to come.

“This is a global problem, the price of the gas we import is outside the control of local companies, but consumers require a lot more local support than has been offered to date.

“We encourage anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or to top-up their meter, to contact their supplier directly for help and information. We also encourage consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs through energy efficiency and, if you can, put some extra money aside for energy costs this winter."

The news comes as it was confirmed a £400 payment to help with energy costs in Northern Ireland is to be delivered by the UK Government in November.

“In the short term, the Consumer Council has been working in collaboration with Government departments, The Utility Regulator, energy suppliers, and third sector organisations, who have been working hard to try to put in place immediate support and advice to help those in energy crisis this winter and beyond,” Mr McClenaghan added.

"In the longer term, this situation shows the importance of the Department for the Economy’s Energy Strategy Action Plan, that aims to tackle affordability and move us away from our dependence on fossil fuels.”

John French, chief executive of the Utility Regulator said their analysis of the company’s costs means an increase is required.

“This process has been undertaken in consultation with both the Department for the Economy and the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland,” he said.

"Unfortunately, the wholesale gas market continues to surge, and is producing prices sixteen times higher than normal historic rates.

“We will continue to do everything in our control, to support consumers at this very difficult time. We continue to work with HM Treasury, UK Government, and Northern Ireland Government to ensure the £400 energy bill support scheme is paid out as soon as possible.

“Next week, I am convening a roundtable of government departments, energy suppliers and the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland to look urgently at other practical steps that can be taken to support consumers this winter.

“As a regulator we are using everything in our regulatory toolbox to support consumers. I continue to remind energy suppliers of the requirement that they adopt a sympathetic approach to customers’ ability to pay, and of their obligations to avoid customer disconnections and consider other approaches to protecting people in debt.

"I have heard the concerns from consumers and have also written to suppliers regarding their obligations to customers around direct debit billing arrangements.

“Consumers who are worried about the impact of these higher prices should always contact their electricity or gas supplier in the first instance, to discuss the options available to them. In addition, there are also a number of agencies who can provide free and independent advice to households, including Advice NI, Christians Against Poverty, and Money and Pensions Service.”