Still no laws or guidance for NI hospitality industry on Monday’s Covid passport introduction

The NI Executive has still not put in place laws or guidance for business on how its proposed Covid passport scheme is to work.

The scheme is to start on Monday.

Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill said businesses needed clarity on how the system will work.

He said those in the industry were frustrated but not surprised at the predicament.

"This has happened repeatedly in that the regulations are developed," he told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster.

"they engage with industry bodies, then they have to go back and change [the guidance],"

"I'm not sure it will reflect what we were told and indeed, I'd be surprised if it does."

Under the measure, people have to provide a passport or proof of a Covid test result to access nightclubs, pubs or restaurants.

The regulations are proposed to take effect from Monday, November 29 but won't be legally enforced until December 13, as a 14-day grace period has been agreed before fixed penalty notices will be issued.

Mr Neill said the lack of clarity around the regulations will mean a week will effectively be lost in an effort to address how to staff the measure.

"How does a business prepare its staff, how does it train its staff to check this?" he asked.

He said he's been told the electronics with regard to scanning and the app are all ready to go but the legislation was still with the Health Department.

He described the system as flawed.

Mr Neill raised questions around how the Covid passport system would operate.

"A simple question is, is it point of entry or point of service? That changes the game totally. If it applies to McDonald's, the staff don't know if you're going to sit in until you're served. So that becomes a point of service. If it's in a place, where people walk in and sit down, you might miss people."

When asked whether it would apply to all hospitality businesses, Mr Neill said: "Because of our feedback, I'm not sure it will.

He added: "What we've seen at Stormont is the legislation comes at the last minute."

The Department of Health has been asked for a response.