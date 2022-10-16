Stormont warned UK Treasury won’t give ‘warm welcome’ to pleas for additional NI funds

A Northern Ireland economist has claimed the Treasury would not give politicians here a “warm welcome” if they ask for more money after Conor Murphy warned Stormont’s finances are in a “critical position”.

The Finance Minister met with other UK ministers last week to press for further financial support in Northern Ireland.

The Sinn Fein minister spoke with Nadhim Zahawi, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Chris Philp, formerly Chief Secretary to the Treasury before he was sacked by PM Liz Truss on Friday.

After speaking to the Treasury, Mr Murphy said he had conveyed the “immense pressure our local small businesses are under” and said public finances here are in a “critical position”.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has said it is “unacceptable” that Stormont ministers continue to spend beyond their allocated budget, with an estimated £660m black hole in the finances.

Andrew Webb, chief economist at Grant Thornton, said Stormont is going to have to start making “really difficult decisions”.

“In terms of scale of the challenge, we are looking at an overspend of 660 million. We always seem to need more,” he said, speaking on BBC NI’s Sunday Politics.

“There are increasing pressures on the budget here, that is why we are where we are today. When we are in the context of the new Chancellor talking about spending cuts and potentially raising taxes, I don’t think the Treasury will be giving us a warm welcome when we go and ask for more money.

“But we have achieved it before, if there is an Executive to return, there is often a deal that is done to secure that with additional money.

“We are going to have to start making some really difficult decisions and that is inevitably going to mean cuts.”

Northern Ireland is currently without an Assembly or Executive as a result of DUP opposition to the protocol and additional checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea.

Mr Webb said the idea of having an Executive in place “can only help” when it comes to securing additional funds but also said there would still be a need for a review of finances here.

“At a basic level business thrives in certainty and we have a very uncertain context at the moment,” he added.

“Even having an Executive sitting round the table making decisions – we do need an Executive in place to start looking line by line on what we do, what we spend money on. [But] they can’t magic up money.”

Meanwhile, new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt warned of "difficult decisions" and fresh "efficiency savings" for all departments, but declined to get into specifics about potential new cuts or what promises could be axed in a bid to save money.

He told the BBC: "I'm not taking anything off the table. I want to keep as many of those tax cuts as I possibly can because our long-term health depends on being a low-tax economy. And I very strongly believe that."