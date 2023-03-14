Swift action over Silicon Valley Bank collapse steadies investor’s confidence

Swift action to contain the Silicon Valley Bank collapse should minimise even indirect impact on the Northern Ireland tech sector, a trade advisory firm has said.

No firms operating here are known to have been clients of the beleaguered bank.

And the swift sale of its UK division to HSBC yesterday, and ring-fencing of its interests in the Republic of Ireland, should reassure investors and tech companies, said OCO chief executive Gareth Hagan.

HSBC bought the UK arm of collapsed US lender in a last-minute rescue deal for a nominal sum of £1, agreed after all-night talks between the UK Government and the Bank of England.

A subsidiary of the Californian bank, meanwhile, had around $100m in five investment funds in the Republic of Ireland in partnership with the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

ISIF yesterday confirmed the funds were ring-fenced from the collapsed bank.

“I would imagine in both an Ireland and UK context, the real risk is low to zero,” said Mr Hagan. “It’s a pretty specific set of events that brought the US bank down. I think the big question is does it wobble people a bit around the tech sector because the bank was so synonymous and iconic in terms of what it stands for in the tech sector.

“Does something like this make venture capitalists and other sources of funds a bit more conservative and risk adverse?

“That’s possible but I think the move by the US Government over the weekend and the UK Government should steady any sort of contagion or sense venture capitalists or other funders are going to start leaving the sector in their droves.

“The regulators and government have done quite a good job to make sure in less than 48 hours we seem to be in a fairly stable situation.”

And Northern Ireland’s tech sector is relatively small with “sensible funders and not prone to crazy over-valuations and the highs/lows of Silicon Valley,” said Mr Hagan. “If anything, we could do with more active venture capitalists, funders and investors.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt warned that some of the UK’s leading tech companies could have been “wiped out” if a solution had not been found after Silicon Valley Bank went bust last Friday.

But he confirmed that all customer deposits have been protected under the sale to HSBC, with no taxpayer cash involved.

Customers and businesses, who had been left unable to withdraw money since the Friday collapse, are now able to access cash as normal, he said.

The US Government also moved to stop a potential wider banking crisis after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank — the largest failure of a bank since the 2008 financial crisis — by stepping in to protect all customer deposits.

It came as the spread began to take hold, with regulators announcing that New York-based Signature Bank had also failed and was being seized on Sunday.

But financial markets remained sceptical that the contagion has been contained, with the FTSE 100 Index down by nearly another 2% on Monday despite the co-ordinated action.