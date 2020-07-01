Tech company to create 123 new Belfast jobs

AquaQ Analytics provides expertise to clients in analysing large data sets to reveal patterns and trends.

Brian Dolaghan Executive Director of Business and Sector Developement Invest NI,Minister for the Economy Diane Dodds, Ivy McFarlane Business Developement Director AquaQ Analytics and Jonny Press Chief Technology Officer AquaQ Analytics, welcomed the decision to recruit dozens of new jobs (Economy Department/PA).

AquaQ Analytics provides expertise to clients in analysing large data sets to reveal patterns and trends.

The investment is worth £8.3 million.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Jonny Press, chief technology officer at AquaQ Analytics, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our Belfast team and have invested in new premises to support this growth, which we hope to move into when the time is right.”

The company’s expansion with 123 new posts will double its workforce, help it to strengthen its position in export markets and diversify into new sectors, Economy Minister Diane Dodds said.

Once all are in place, the jobs will contribute over £3.2 million of annual salaries to the Northern Ireland economy.

Recruitment is under way, with 35 of the positions filled.

Roles still to be recruited include software engineers and data and business analysts.

These are opportunities for graduates and experienced hires, with all employees currently working remotely from home.

The announcement was supported with funding from Government jobs creation body Invest NI.

Mr Press said: “The area of Big Data technology is something that we recognise will be of great importance to the wider tech sector, particularly as companies look at new ways to innovate due to Covid-19.

“As part of this, we are excited to be involved in the Girona collaborative growth programme supported by Invest NI, and bring our Big Data expertise to Northern Ireland’s first smart micro-grid energy project.”

The minister said Big Data was a rapidly growing area of Northern Ireland’s tech sector.

She added: “It is important to utilise and optimise data to obtain valuable business information that will help to revive industry sectors like hospitality and tourism following Covid-19.”