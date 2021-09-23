90 new roles up for grabs across Danske Bank and Liberty IT

Financial crime analysts and trainee personal bankers are being sought as Danske Bank sets out to fill 45 new jobs.

And IT firm Liberty IT in Belfast is also seeking to fill 45 posts, consisting of graduate roles and student placements.

Danske Bank said its new jobs are for branches and customer protection centres around Northern Ireland.

The trainee personal bankers will help customers with transactions and queries in branches.

And the financial crime analyst roles will involve administrative and analysis work, helping to keep account information up to date.

Aisling Press, managing director of personal banking at Danske Bank, said: “Our branch-based personal bankers are often the first point of contact for our customers.

"They provide a high level of service and help us to deliver an excellent experience to all.

"We have an exciting development pathway which enables them to help customers with all of their financial needs. We are very much looking forward to welcoming new colleagues to the wider team.”

Danske Bank has a network of 32 branches and operational centres employing around 1,500 people across Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, Liberty IT said it’s hoping to fill 45 roles. It will host its annual Tech Carnival event online on Wednesday, to give students and graduates an insight into working at the US-owned firm.

The successful graduates and interns will join the company in 2022 and start with a five-week training academy, which Liberty IT said would help “bridge the gap between university and working life”.