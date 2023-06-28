999 calls: Watchdog launches probe into BT after UK-wide disruption which impacted NI emergency responders

The PSNI, NI Ambulance Service and NI Fire & Rescue Service were among the UK emergency services affected by disruption to 999 calls

The communications watchdog has launched an investigation into BT after technical faults hampered the 999 emergency call service on Sunday.

At the weekend, the PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were some of a number of emergency services across the UK who confirmed they were experiencing technical difficulties with their reporting system.

Calls to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were also impacted.

At the time, the Metropolitan Police said the issue was due to a technical fault and that multiple forces have been impacted, with the PSNI also issuing advice to the public to use the non-emergency 101 number.

The issue was resolved later on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said the back-up system used was not as effective at locating callers.

BT apologised “sincerely” for the UK-wide disruption and said the issues were resolved by Monday evening.

Ofcom said it will look into the incident to determine whether the telecoms giant failed to comply with its regulatory duties.

Under Ofcom’s rules, BT and other network providers must take all necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted access to emergency organisations as part of the call services they offer.

They must also do what they can to prevent and prepare for systems breaking down or technical faults.

“Where there is an adverse effect on the network or service, the provider must take appropriate and proportionate measures to remedy or mitigate that effect”, Ofcom said.

“Our investigation will seek to establish the facts surrounding the incident and examine whether there are reasonable grounds to believe that BT has failed to comply with its regulatory obligations.”

BT said it is undertaking its own investigation into the incident alongside Ofcom’s probe.

A spokesman for BT Group said: “We’re nearing the end of a full, internal investigation and expect to share the findings with Government, the emergency services and Ofcom (with whom we are in regular contact) by Thursday.

“This will examine the technical aspects of what triggered Sunday’s incident, the process of moving over to the back-up system, and the timings of communications to the emergency services, Ofcom and Government.

“In the interests of transparency, we will share the key findings publicly at the same time, subject to the removal of any information that remains confidential for critical national infrastructure.”