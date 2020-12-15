Belfast sports tech duo invest £1m in app and software

A Belfast sports tech firm headed by former rugby star Andrew Trimble has pumped £1m into the development of its app and software.

Kairos, founded by former Irish and Ulster rugby professional Andrew and Gareth Quinn, founder of Digital DNA, currently runs an app that helps elite sports clubs and atheletes manage schedules, training and more. Clients include the Scottish national football team, Stoke City and more.

It will direct the new funds towards the software's functionality and "gather data on athlete performance and health, allowing the creation of individually tailored training programmes".

Its investment is supported by economic development agency Invest NI.

Chief executive Mr Trimble said: "When we started out, we used Invest NI's support to develop the initial stage of our software, which is already being used by top professional teams across the UK and Ireland and more recently the US.

"We want to continue this growth and are investing over £1m in R&D to develop our product further. Our new project will expand the initial scheduling and communications platform with increased innovative functionality across areas of wellness, analytics and performance, to help athletes and key staff achieve maximised results on match day."

Mr Quinn added: "Through innovation we have developed a cloud-based platform which will help athletes to focus on their own bespoke performance plans, while seamlessly providing valuable insights to coaches and medical staff.

We hope to break into new markets and have our sights set on major sports teams across the globe. Invest NI's team in the US is helping us and we're already making promising connections with elite US sports teams."

Since 2018, Invest NI has provided £128,344 to support Kairos. Now it will provide a further £197,150.