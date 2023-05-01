Belfast tech firm’s courtroom aid for crime victims gains global contracts

A tech start-up company in Northern Ireland has secured a £500,000 contract with the Scottish government for its innovative virtual reality support for victims of crime.

The International Criminal Court in the Hague is also among clients of Belfast-based Immersonal’s tech aimed at making the legal process easier for victims of crime by first placing them in a virtual courtroom.

And the firm is also currently in talks with a police force in England about creating a version to help tackle bullying, drugs and gangs in schools.

A working prototype has been developed for Glasgow Sheriff Court and the High Court in Glasgow, to be rolled out to all 52 Scottish courts in the next year.

Victims and witnesses in Scotland will use virtual reality headsets to walk through a three-dimensional world recreating the actual court building where their case will be held.

They can interact and familiarise themselves in a virtual environment featuring people and surroundings they can expect to encounter in court.

Immersonal secured the contract through CivTeach, a Scottish government digital and economic initiative set up to drive innovation in the public and third sectors.

Tom Houston, chief executive of Immersonal, said: “It is an incredible vote of confidence for our product to be selected for this project. We have been working with Victim Support Scotland and CivTech creating prototypes and testing for the past six months.

“Now to see it live and active in the hands of users and the benefits they derive from it is an incredibly gratifying experience for the entire Immersonal team.

“The Foreign Commonwealth Development office has also contracted us to develop it for the International Criminal Court.

“Initially they want to use it for lay people and particularly kids who, when brought into the formal legal environment of a court room, can be overwhelmed with anxiety and often just freeze.

“Our technology takes the pain out of that process allowing them to familiarise themselves with court room settings, people and processes. This can be done in the comfort of their own homes if need be.”

Mr Houston said the product is a “game changer”, offering an affordable and simple solution for non-tech savvy businesses, organisations and individuals to create bespoke virtual reality experiences and training simulations.

“We have spent two years developing the software for a new user-friendly platform Immersonal360,” he said. “Until now, it was expensive and too complex a process for end users to create virtual reality experiences without the support of a software development team.

“Immersonal’s technology is designed for non-technical users to create advanced VR simulations that can automatically be used across a range of platforms.

“The ‘create once’ principle allows the same experience to be used on VR headsets, desktop or laptop computers, tablets, smartphones and embedded into a company’s website.”

Immersonal was founded in 2021 and is a sister company of virtual and augmented reality software applications firm Sentireal.

Sentireal has provided virtual reality training health and safety training for prisoners through NIACRO, a virtual reality theatre experience during Covid-19 for the Lyric Theatre, and a clinical classroom for medical students at Queen’s University.