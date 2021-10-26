Coleraine enterprise zone costing £3m with one tenant ‘a wasted opportunity’

A photo opportunity in 2019 to promote the Atlantic Link enterprise zone near Coleraine. Despite £3m in council investment the site has only one tenant.

An enterprise park in Northern Ireland that cost ratepayers £3m has only managed to attract one tenant.

The BBC report that the 12 acre Atlantic Link site near Coleraine, which opened in 2017, has struggled to attract more businesses.

Independent MLA Clare Sugden has called it “a wasted opportunity” and has called for more work to promote the site.

"It is clear that everybody involved needs to step up their efforts in order that this asset is not wasted," she said.

The Atlantic site comes under the responsibility of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with a 125-year lease being signed with Ulster University for the development.

Since 2015, the council has spent £3m on the site which is said to include the purchase of the site and connection to all the main utilities.

The initial aim had been to target the telecommunications industry, with a key benefit being close proximity to the landing point of a transatlantic fibre optic cable.

Prescient Data Centres, formerly 5NINES, opened in 2018 but only takes up eight acres of the premises.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has defended their investment, saying the sole tenant has since invested £20m.

A council spokesperson told the BBC: "The council is required to ensure that it secures a sound financial return in any asset release.

"The prime objective in providing this opportunity is for council to secure quality development that brings this opportunity site into viable and sustainable economic use."

A Department of Economy spokesperson added that the council had the “lead responsibility” for marketing the campus as landowners.”

In 2019, it was reported that the council had spoken to as many as 250 potential clients and was hoping to usher in “a new digital era” for the area, with plans to attract data heavy sectors like cyber security, pharma and media.

Designated as an enterprise zone in 2014, the main incentive for companies was that they would benefit from favourable tax incentives and planning arrangements.