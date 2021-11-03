Eir Business and Evros Technology Group merger brings new brand to Northern Ireland tech market

Two technology brands have joined forces to create what they say is a major new force in telecommunications and IT for business on both sides of the border.

Eir evo is the new brand name created from the merger of eir Business and Evros Technology Group earlier this year.

The new company said it will provide business customers with the widest range of managed services, including voice and data networking solutions, IT, cyber security and cloud technology.

It’s also to create 10 new jobs here by the end of the year.

Since 2019, eir Business NI has invested more than £10m into its own Next Generation high-speed fibre network, helping the company reach a wider business audience.

Philip O’Meara, eir evo regional director for Northern Ireland, said: “Today’s announcement marks a significant day for us and for the wider telecoms and IT sector here in Northern Ireland.

"Dedicated to developing and supporting the business industry locally, we’re excited to officially launch eir evo.

"Combining two established and industry-leading brands, we want to revolutionise the sector, make the market more competitive for customers and help businesses across Northern Ireland to easily embrace emerging technologies for future innovation.”

Eir Business NI started out in 2007 as a division of eir, a major provider of telecommunications services in the Republic of Ireland, with approximately 2m customers and the most extensive network in the country.

In 2012, the company completed the first and only island-wide interconnected Next Generation Network (NGN), an investment worth over £18m.

It now has clients in the commercial and public sector in Northern Ireland, providing managed network services through a service operations centre in Belfast.

Matt McCloskey, NI sales and marketing director at eir evo, said: “Since 2007, we have been dedicated to developing the telecoms and IT industry in the region and over that time we have invested heavily in building our core network locally, connecting cities, towns, businesses and people across the region to our services.

"This announcement further underscores our commitment here in Northern Ireland. As part of our next phase of growth, we are focused on growing our highly-skilled team to include 10 new roles by early next year and expanding our portfolio of voice, data and IT services to a wider business audience.

"The launch of eir evo in Northern Ireland will provide a broader range of end-to-end ICT solutions for enterprise needs that deliver greater flexibility and options for future proofing of their business.”