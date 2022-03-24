Facebook and Instagram down in Northern Ireland as users reported problems

Meta says the issue was resolved “as quickly as possible for everyone”

Both Facebook and Instagram were reportedly down for thousands of users on Thursday morning, with outages reported in Northern Ireland and beyond.

Users found they were unable to access the Meta-owned apps, with reports of problems first starting to appear on Wednesday evening.

According to the website Downdetector.ie, which tracks issues on websites in real time on the island of Ireland, around 2,700 reports of outages on Instagram were made by 10am and over 2,000 reports of outages on the Facebook app.

Some users also reported WhatsApp was affected by the outages.

All the apps now seem to be fully operational again, as people across the island took to Twitter to joke about the problems, with the hashtags “Facebookdown” and “Instagramdown” both trending on the platform.

In response, a Meta spokesperson said: "We’re aware that some people in Ireland are having trouble accessing our products.

“Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing our apps and services.

"We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”