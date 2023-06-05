From menopause app to artificial intelligence: Finalists unveiled for 2023 INVENT Awards

From left, Meg Magill, INVENT programme manager, Fiona Bennington, Catalyst’s head of entrepreneurship and previous INVENT finalist, and Niall Devlin, head of business banking NI at Bank of Ireland

Finalists in Northern Ireland’s INVENT 2023 competition have been announced, ranging from the innovators behind a menopause support app to the use of robotics to help people with prosthetic limbs.

Entrepreneurship hub Catalyst and Bank of Ireland run the annual competition to identify the best ideas with the greatest commercial potential among inventors.

It has now announced 10 finalists,including the team behind menopause symptom tracker Feminatech and Jarlath Warner, the founder of AXONNR. Jarlath’s artificial intelligence concept specialises in using robotics to improve the lives of those with prosthetic limbs.

Jarlath Warner, founder of AXONNR

Both finalists also featured in the Belfast Telegraph 30 Under 30 list of young entrepreneurs earlier this year. Feminatech also took home the top prize in a pitching competition at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank this year

Catalyst says it aims to foster inclusive innovation by providing everything entrepreneurs need to achieve their ambitions.

INVENT’s overall prize fund totals £50,000, with each category winner taking home £5,000, and the overall winner walking away with an additional £20,000. Additional prizes of £1,000 for best student entry and the best pitch will also be up for grabs on the night of the final on September 21.

Emma Stephenson and Lauren Fegan of Feminatech

Meg Magill, INVENT programme manager at Catalyst, said: “Catalyst’s vision is to create opportunity for all from world-leading innovation and INVENT provides a brilliant opportunity to recognise some of those who will hopefully be leading the way when it comes to innovation in the very near future.

“Every year we are blown away by the calibre of the entrepreneurs and companies that come through the competition and this year we are really encouraged by the variety and diversity of the teams and their business ideas.”

Niall Devlin, head of business banking NI at Bank of Ireland, said: “It’s inspiring to see the ambition, creativity and vision within our early-stage start-up and entrepreneur community, who remain relentless in their pursuit of new and innovative ways to address real problems and create new opportunities.

“On behalf of Bank of Ireland, I want to pass our congratulations to the finalists.”

Finalists across five categories in the 2023 INVENT Awards

Greentech: Wake and Make – Energy, GoPlugable

Health and wellbeing: AXONNR, Little Sunflower

Product: CycleAid, WearMatter

Business software: SEQO, Track

Consumer software: Feminatech, Learning Me