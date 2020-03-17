Gander, app to help reduce food waste, sees rise in downloads

A Northern Ireland app is celebrating a "significant soar" in downloads since it was launched last August.

Gander, which was created to reduce food waste by boosting sales of yellow stickered labels in participating Hendersons outlets including Spar and Vivo stores, has said over 41,000 downloads have taken place in the last four months, placing it in the top 12% of apps nationally.

Its success is translating into store revenue too, with up to 45% more reduced-price food having been sold and therefore not going to waste.

Founder Ashley Osborne said that stores, on average, are selling between 85%-100% of their reduced products shown on Gander, with yellow-stickered items selling 40% quicker since the introduction of Gander.

Mr Osborne said: "The traction and growth of Gander has been amazing. We had expected a decent level of interest, but never envisaged the degree of downloads, especially when only trialled in Northern Ireland initially.

"The level of positive buy-in demonstrated by customers and retailers alike has been phenomenal and testament that Gander's proposition is a great fit for consumers out there."