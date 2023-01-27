IT giant Kainos backs UU artificial intelligence centre

Back row (l to r) Ulster University's Jun Liu, Karen Delgado and Chris Nugent, and in the front row, Thomas Gray, chief technology officer at Kainos and practice lead Ruth McGuinness.

The IT company, which is based in Belfast and employs nearly 3,000 people, said it was committed to helping the development of research and skills in Northern Ireland.

And Kainos and the university said it hoped their collaboration could inspire the next generation to use AI to improve society.

The centre aims to bolster teaching at the university and drive innovation in using AI to address problems in a range of areas.

Ruth McGuinness, data and AI practice lead at Kainos, said: “At Kainos we provide AI services to many customers globally, enabling them to work smarter, faster and better.

"For us, the emphasis is on ethical, trustworthy and responsible AI, in line with Kainos’ ethos of delivering change for good. We’re excited to partner with Ulster University on this project and we look forward to working with local research talent on initiatives to drive innovation.”

Professor Chris Nugent, head of the school of computing, Ulster University added: “The artificial intelligence research centre in partnership with Kainos will be a hub for the development of innovative AI technology leading to tools, designs, prototypes, and systems that can deliver practical solutions for many sectors.

"The work will help to deliver benefits for the economy and society and develop Northern Ireland’s position at the forefront of AI technology.

"It’s exciting to extend our partnership with Kainos, which spans research, student placements, graduate opportunities, executive leadership programmes, guest lectures and input into curriculum development."

Kainos is the only Northern Ireland company listed on the main London Stock Exchange, and is part of the FTSE 250 index. In its most recent half-year results in November last year, it reported a 16% increase in profits to £34m, while sales were up 26% to £180m.