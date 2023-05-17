Machine versus man: Should we be more alarmed by AI’s rise?

Technology that seemed far-fetched 20 years ago could spell the end of jobs across society

AI could revolutionise the world of work, for the better and for the worse

It has been more than 20 years since Steven Spielberg’s AI: Artificial Intelligence was released in cinemas, following the story of a robot who wanted to feel love and become a real boy.

The science-fiction film, which borrowed heavily from the story of Pinocchio, was seen as fantasy, but today, in a world driven by technological advancement, AI is a very real and pressing concern.

Many predict it will soon permeate every area of our lives, including education, journalism, finance and transport.

It has replaced social media as the force dividing society over how it should be implemented.

Much of the discussion centres on how to harness AI’s potential without leaving behind the people who stand to lose their jobs, alongside the matter of sentience.

According to experts, its reputation has not been helped by the controversy around applications such as ChatGPT, the headline-making chatbot infamous for its inaccurate, often comical and sometimes downright sinister responses.

“My concerns are about how it’s the most visible area of AI, the tip of the iceberg,” said Robert Grundy, the chair of Matrix, the Northern Ireland science and technology panel that advises the government on how best to implement advances.

“ChatGPT is interesting and a great tool. Anyone can use it, but the problem is, it’s only using information on the internet and assuming it’s correct.”

Mr Grundy is also the CEO of OMICS, a drug discovery company. In this role, he uses AI for tasks humans would find almost impossible, such as analysing huge amounts of data.

“My interest in AI is to enable us to understand diseases through the analysis of very large datasets by using computation that we wouldn’t be able to analyse without artificial intelligence,” he said.

“It means you can extract information that would be [almost] impossible for a human without the support of a computer. It would take us hundreds of years.”

He believes the conversations happening around AI, including aspects of ChatGPT, can “undermine” aspects of his company’s work and use of the technology.

“Every production line in Northern Ireland could become more efficient with AI analysing the data they produce,” Mr Grundy said.

“The problem is, there is an ignorance in accessing the positive aspects.

“AI has tremendous positives, but the negatives are all around the doomsday scenarios.”

Since it was launched by the company OpenAI five months ago, ChatGPT has found itself at the centre of countless conversations, mainly because of its inaccurate and sometimes sinister responses.

In one particular case, the app labelled the survivor of an IRA bomb as a terrorist.

Jim Buckley was the CEO of Baltic Exchange when it was attacked by the IRA in 1992, with three people killed in the blast.

He decided to test out ChatGPT after he saw his grandson using it, and detailed his experiences in a letter to the Times.

Mr Buckley described how he entered his name into the app alongside some prompts, including his name, role and the words ‘IRA bombing’.

The response misidentified him as the bomber, writing he was arrested in London two days after the blast and charged with multiple counts of murder.

It also wrongly indicated he was serving a life sentence for his part in the atrocity, which as well as killing three people injured almost 100.

ChatGPT’s ability to generate information has also infuriated people working in creative industries, specifically in journalism and writing TV and film scripts.

Hollywood is currently in the grip of a writers’ strike, with more than 1,000 members of the Writers’ Guild walking out over the introduction of AI.

Comedian, writer and Sunday Life columnist Ciaran Bartlett understands the fun of AI but believes it can cheapen the value of human effort.

“AI is fantastic, and soon it will be as useful and innovative to us as washing machines and tumble dryers were to people who previously had scrubbing boards and mangles,” he said.

“That said, I think that this sort of stuff should be reserved for menial tasks so that humans — sources of genuine inspiration — have free time to think and do things they enjoy. Sure, it’s a laugh to ask AI to write a joke or to paint a picture, but half of the fun is seeing how bad the jokes are, or laughing at the absurdity of the painting.

“I have a painting of a dog reading a novel while lying in a hammock, in the style of Caravaggio. It’s funny, but it’s not as good as a real Caravaggio.

“Real human endeavour is impressive. The ubiquity of AI-generated content cheapens its value and actually heightens the value of human works.

“Look at the size of the servers running these AI engines, and consider that one human brain is still more powerful.”

The Irish Times recently apologised after an opinion piece on fake tan was discovered to have been generated by AI.

The supposed contributor was named Adriana Acosta-Cortez. She claimed to be a non-binary immigrant living in Dublin but did not actually exist. Even her Twitter profile picture was generated through AI websites.

The newspaper launched an investigation into the incident after it was exposed.

In a lengthy letter to readers, Irish Times editor Ruadhan Mac Cormaic said the matter underlined “one of the challenges raised by generative AI for news organisations”.

While a high-profile incident, it was not the first. The Associated Press published AI-written articles in 2014, and Reuters already has an in-house AI system.

Also generating controversy recently was the newspaper publisher Reach, which has announced plans to generate news stories with AI.

Northern Ireland firms are among those leading the charge in the sector, including Kainos, which has the largest dedicated team in the country and clients including the MoD.

While an advocate for change, Kainos head of AI practice Ruth McGuinness said nothing could replace the personal touch.

“AI cannot replace the beauty of human creativity, but it can provide the ability to complement and augment how we think,” she added.

“This augmentation will have far-reaching impacts across all of our industries.

“Fundamentally, we will see AI quickly transforming how we live and work.”

The company recently built an AI tool for HM Land Registry that automatically reads and compares different versions of deeds documentation.

Ms McGuinness said this “greatly improved the efficiency” of tasks such as transferring plots of land by removing manual comparisons from their work process.

“As AI becomes more widely adopted, there must be a greater understanding of the risks, including ethical considerations, biased outputs, inappropriate use of data, misinformation and unclear copyright ownership of generated content,” she added.

“I believe that these risks can only be addressed through appropriate human involvement and assurance of AI systems.”