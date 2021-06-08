NI websites down after major global service outage

A number of Northern Ireland government websites have been affected by a global internet service outage.

Read more Access to NI Executive websites returns after outages hit multiples sites across globe

Many of the world’s leading global news organisations websites are down due to the issue.

The problem is also affecting the Northern Ireland Executive and some department websites.

The British Government’s Gov.uk website was also affected with reports health trusts and HMRC are dealing with the issue.

News organisations including The BBC, CNN, The New York Times and the Financial Times are all affected.

The Irish Times also appears to be down.

A number of commercial websites, such as Twitch, Reddit, Vimeo are also affected by the outage.

The Guardian newspaper said its website and app are being affected by a wider internet outage on Tuesday.