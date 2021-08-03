Northern Ireland digital agency Origin opens office in New York

A creative digital agency in Northern Ireland has spread its wings to New York after winning seven new clients in the fintech sector.

Origin has opened up on East 34th Street in the city after signing up client on the east and west coasts.

Two members of staff will be based in New York while five new people are also joining its team in Belfast — bringing its total headcount to 31.

The agency said the New York office was another significant milestone since it was set up 15 years ago. Jacqueline Silva has been appointed managing director of the New York office.

It specialises in brand, online customer experience, campaigns and digital transformation for clients like Danske Bank, Prudential and Allstate.

It has worked with Northern Irish brands like AbbeyAutoline, firmus and Mash Direct, as well as fintech scale-ups like Openly, Alchemy and Powerltyics.

Co-founder Jerry Staple said: “The Origin New York office is an exciting development in the evolution of the firm, allowing us to serve our ever-growing roster of US clients and to grow our global footprint in a key strategic market.

“We have worked hard to win business with seven new US clients in the last year and expect that to grow further in the coming months as we take a larger share of the fintech and other markets both on the east and west coasts,” Mr Staple added.

Origin said it’s also boosting its team by creating an academy of design, marketing and communication professionals in Northern Ireland.